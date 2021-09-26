SPOKANE — Cheers and thunderous body checks echoed off the rafters Sunday as Washington state’s first NHL team made its preseason debut in arguably its biggest hockey hotbed.

It seemed fitting the Kraken would play its debut game against an actual preseason opponent, the soon-to-be bitter rival Vancouver Canucks, in a city of 217,000 that once was home to minor leaguers such as Emile “The Cat” Francis and Don Cherry, not to mention current top local NHL products Tyler Johnson, Kailer Yamamoto and Derek Ryan. Sunday’s eventual 5-3 win by the Kraken featured its share of twists, turns, and fortunate bounces, though the end result ultimately favored a visiting “home” side that largely controlled play throughout.

In the end, it would be a Morgan Geekie goal directly off his own faceoff that somehow sneaked past newly-inserted Canucks goalie Spencer Martin just 50 seconds into the third period that put the Kraken ahead to stay. That the game was even tied before Geekie’s fluke marker was somewhat of a mystery, given the Kraken held a 27-8 shot advantage through two frames and was largely outskating and outhitting their penalty challenged opponents.

Geekie would add another, less suspect, power-play marker, at 14:37 of the third period to pretty much salt things away.

The crowd of 10,208 fans piling into the Spokane Arena, selected for one of three Kraken neutral site preseason home games because Climate Pledge Arena is not yet ready, made it obvious from the get-go there was nothing “neutral” about them. They’d lined the concourse dozens deep to buy Kraken merchandise at several souvenir stands, then waved it around feverishly during raucous pregame introductions as the expansion team’s travel squad took the ice.

Even Canucks coach Travis Green, who coached the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs for four seasons in the 1980s had to feel he was on hostile ground early on. The Kraken looked as if it might run the Canucks out of the rink the first 10 minutes, aggressively laying on the body and running up a 9-1 shots lead and several near misses in close.

The Canucks were in penalty trouble all night, but, oddly enough, it was their first penalty kill opportunity that finally turned the early game momentum. After several blocked Kraken shots from the point on the ensuing power-play, the last of those, by Dennis Cholowski, bounced straight to a streaking Jack Rathbone as he stepped out of the penalty box.

A diving Geekie tried to knock the puck away from the Canucks defender at the last second, but Rathbone unleashed a shot that eluded Philipp Grubauer on the short side for a 1-0 Vancouver lead. The stunned Kraken had barely recovered when, moments later, the Canucks went on the power play and Brock Boesner beat Grubauer from the right circle for a 2-0 advantage.

But the Kraken, momentarily stunned by the setback, recovered quickly in the second period. They scored three straight goals, starting with Ryan Sheehan getting them on the board, followed by Jared McCann tying things on a nice wrist-shot up high on Arturs Silovs.

But the Canucks would tie it again moments later on a shot that eluded newly inserted goalie ChrisDriedger, setting the stage for Geekie’s heroics in the third.