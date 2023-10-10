Here are members of the lineup for the Kraken’s season opener Tuesday at defending champion Vegas:
Forwards
Matty Beniers
10 | C
6-2, 178
Age: 20
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Hingham, Mass.
Average annual salary: $897,500
Last season: 24 goals, 33 assists
Career: 27 goals, 39 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: University of Michigan
Notable: The 2023 Calder Trophy winner, awarded to the NHL’s top rookie as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. He was also the Kraken’s only All-Star pick in 2022-23, though he didn’t attend the event due to injury.
Yanni Gourde
37 | C
5-9, 174
Age: 31
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Saint Narcisse, Quebec
Average annual salary: $5.17 million
Last season: 14 goals, 34 assists
Career: 115 goals, 168 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Victoriaville Tigres (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)
Notable: The two-time Stanley Cup champion (Tampa Bay, 2020, 2021) spent nearly half of last season centering the third line with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen.
Oliver Bjorkstrand
22 | LW
6-0, 175
Age: 28
Shoots: R
Birthplace: Herning, Denmark
Average annual salary: $5.4 million
Last season: 20 goals, 25 assists
Career: 131 goals, 148 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Portland Winter Hawks (Western Hockey League)
Notable: Bjorkstrand scored both goals in Seattle’s 2-1 Game 7 win against the Colorado Avalanche that clinched the franchise’s first playoff series win in April.
Andre Burakovsky
95 | LW
6-3, 209
Age: 28
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Klagenfurt, Austria
Average annual salary: $5.5 million
Last season: 13 goals, 26 assists
Career: 136 goals, 198 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Erie Otters (Ontario Hockey League)
Notable: Was the Kraken’s leading scorer when he suffered a groin injury during his first shift after the All-Star break in February and didn’t play the rest of the regular season or playoffs.
Jordan Eberle
7 | RW
5-11, 190
Age: 33
Shoots: R
Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan
Average annual salary: $5.5 million
Last season: 20 goals, 43 assists
Career: 282 goals, 376 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Regina Pats (WHL)
Notable: Scored the first overtime playoff goal for Seattle during a 3-2 win against Colorado in Game 4 of the first round.
Jared McCann
19 | LW
6-1, 191
Age: 27
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Stratford, Ontario
Average annual salary: $5 million
Last season: 40 goals, 30 assists
Career: 133 goals, 142 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)
Notable: Became a 40-goal scorer for the first time in his career April 10. He’s led the Kraken in goals and points both years of the team’s existence.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
41 | LW
5-11, 198
Age: 38
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Le Blanc-Mesnil, France
Average annual salary: $775,000
Last season: 4 goals, 9 assists
Career: 60 goals, 71 assists
2022-23 team: Tampa Bay Lightning
College/junior team: Rouen (France)
Notable: Didn’t make his NHL debut until he was 29, after a lengthy stay in Sweden. Hasn’t dipped below 50% on the faceoff dot since 2016-17.
Jaden Schwartz
17 | LW
5-10, 185
Age: 31
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Wilcox, Saskatchewan
Average annual salary: $5.5 million
Last season: 21 goals, 19 assists
Career: 183 goals, 265 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Colorado College
Notable: The 2019 Stanley Cup champion is set to hit the 700-game mark this season.
Brandon Tanev
13 | LW
6-0, 189
Age: 31
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Toronto
Average annual salary: $3.5 million
Last season: 16 goals, 19 assists
Career: 67 goals, 75 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Providence College
Notable: Coming off knee surgery, appeared in all 82 games last season — the first time in his career he’s done so. One of five players who appeared in every regular-season game (Larsson, Borgen, Wennberg, Eberle).
Kailer Yamamoto
56 | RW
5-8, 153
Age: 25
Shoots: R
Birthplace: Spokane
Average annual salary: $1.5 million
Last season: 10 goals, 15 assists
Career: 50 goals, 68 assists
2022-23 team: Edmonton Oilers
College/junior team: Spokane Chiefs
Notable: Signed as a free agent by Seattle on July 2 and became the first Kraken player born in the state of Washington.
Alexander Wennberg
21 | C
6-2, 190
Age: 29
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden
Average annual salary: $4.5 million
Last season: 13 goals, 25 assists
Career: 81 goals, 224 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Djurgardens IF (Swedish J20 Nationell junior league)
Notable: His four power-play goals last season were a career high.
Tye Kartye
52 | LW
5-11, 202
Age: 22
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Kingston, Ontario
Average annual salary: $859,167
Last season: N/A
Career: N/A
2022-23 team: Firebirds (AHL)
College/junior team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)
Notable: Has yet to make his NHL regular-season debut, though he appeared in 10 games during the 2023 Kraken playoff run. He scored in his debut and finished with three goals and two assists.
Eeli Tolvanen
20 | RW
5-10, 191
Age: 24
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Vihti, Finland
Average annual salary: $1.45 million
Last season: 18 goals, 13 assists
Career: 41 goals, 37 assists
2022-23 teams: Nashville Predators/Kraken
College/junior team: Sioux City Musketeers (U.S. Hockey League)
Notable: Sixteen of his goals and 11 of his assists came after being claimed off waivers by the Kraken in December 2022.
Defensemen
Vince Dunn
29 | D
6-0, 200
Age: 26
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario
Average annual salary: $7.35 million
Last season: 14 goals, 50 assists
Career: 53 goals, 148 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
Notable: The Kraken assist leader last season became the team’s top-paid player in July, agreeing to a four-year, $29.4 million contract.
Jamie Oleksiak
24 | D
6-7, 257
Age: 30
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Toronto
Average annual salary: $4.6 million
Last season: 9 goals, 16 assists
Career: 34 goals, 80 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Northeastern (NCAA)/Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Notable: Nine goals and 25 points last season were career highs.
Justin Schultz
4 | D
6-2, 190
Age: 33
Shoots: R
Birthplace: Kelowna, British Columbia
Average annual salary: $3 million
Last season: 7 goals, 27 assists
Career: 64 goals, 234 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: University of Wisconsin
Notable: The two-time Stanley Cup champion (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2016, 2017) was paired with Jamie Oleksiak, then Carson Soucy during his first season in Seattle.
Adam Larsson
6 | D
6-3, 209
Age: 30
Shoots: R
Birthplace: Skelleftea, Sweden
Average annual salary: $4 million
Last season: 8 goals, 25 assists
Career: 41 goals, 154 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Skelleftea AIK (Swedish Hockey League)
Notable: Half of the Kraken’s longstanding top defensive pairing with Vince Dunn.
Brian Dumoulin
8 | D
6-4, 207
Age: 32
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Biddeford, Maine
Average annual salary: $3.15 million
Last season: 1 goal, 24 assists
Career: 19 goals, 120 assists
2022-23 team: Penguins
College/junior team: Boston College
Notable: Became the first native of Maine to win the Stanley Cup in 2016. He won it again in 2017.
Will Borgen
3 | D
6-3, 204
Age: 26
Shoots: R
Birthplace: Moorhead, Minn.
Average annual salary: $2.7 million
Last season: 3 goals, 17 assists
Career: 5 goals, 23 assists
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: St. Cloud State University
Notable: Signed a two-year contract in July after his first full season playing at the NHL level.
Jaycob Megna
44 | D
6-6, 220
Age: 30
Shoots: L
Birthplace: Plantation, Fla.
Average annual salary: $762,500
Last season: 1 goal, 11 assists
Career: 4 goals, 21 assists
2022-23 teams: San Jose Sharks/Kraken
College/junior team: University of Nebraska-Omaha
Notable: The only deal the Kraken made near the trade deadline last season was acquiring Megna for a fourth-round draft pick. He appeared in six regular-season Seattle games.
Goaltenders
Philipp Grubauer
31 | G
6-1, 188
Age: 31
Catches: L
Birthplace: Rosenheim, Germany
Average annual salary: $5.9 million
Last season: 2.85 goals-against average, .895 save percentage, no shutouts
Career: 2.55 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, 20 shutouts
2022-23 team: Kraken
College/junior team: Belleville Bulls (OHL)
Notable: Grubauer was the Kraken starter throughout the 2023 playoffs, finishing with a .903 save percentage, 2.99 GAA and seven wins.
Joey Daccord
35 | G
6-2, 201
Age: 27
Catches: L
Birthplace: Boston
Average annual salary: $1.2 million
Last season: 3.14 goals-against average, .900 save percentage (5 games)
Career: 3.64 goals-against average, .884 save percentage
2022-23 team: Firebirds/Kraken
College/junior team: Arizona State
Notable: Backstopped Coachella Valley through its 2022-23 campaign and playoff run.
