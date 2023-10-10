Kate Shefte
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Here are members of the lineup for the Kraken’s season opener Tuesday at defending champion Vegas:

Forwards

Matty Beniers

10 | C

6-2, 178

Age: 20

Shoots: L

Birthplace: Hingham, Mass.

Average annual salary: $897,500

Last season: 24 goals, 33 assists

Career: 27 goals, 39 assists

2022-23 team: Kraken

College/junior team: University of Michigan

Notable: The 2023 Calder Trophy winner, awarded to the NHL’s top rookie as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. He was also the Kraken’s only All-Star pick in 2022-23, though he didn’t attend the event due to injury.

Full coverage Kraken season preview 2023-24

Seattle Krakens Vince Dunn, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann. Photographed at the Kraken Community Iceplex Wednesday morning in Seattle, Washington on October 4, 2023. 225104

    Yanni Gourde

    37 | C

    5-9, 174

    Age: 31

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Saint Narcisse, Quebec

    Average annual salary: $5.17 million

    Last season: 14 goals, 34 assists

    Career: 115 goals, 168 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Victoriaville Tigres (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

    Notable: The two-time Stanley Cup champion (Tampa Bay, 2020, 2021) spent nearly half of last season centering the third line with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen.

    Oliver Bjorkstrand

    22 | LW

    6-0, 175

    Age: 28

    Shoots: R

    Birthplace: Herning, Denmark

    Average annual salary: $5.4 million

    Last season: 20 goals, 25 assists

    Career: 131 goals, 148 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Portland Winter Hawks (Western Hockey League)

    Notable: Bjorkstrand scored both goals in Seattle’s 2-1 Game 7 win against the Colorado Avalanche that clinched the franchise’s first playoff series win in April.

    Andre Burakovsky

    95 | LW

    6-3, 209

    Age: 28

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Klagenfurt, Austria

    Average annual salary: $5.5 million

    Last season: 13 goals, 26 assists

    Career: 136 goals, 198 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Erie Otters (Ontario Hockey League)

    Notable: Was the Kraken’s leading scorer when he suffered a groin injury during his first shift after the All-Star break in February and didn’t play the rest of the regular season or playoffs.

    Jordan Eberle

    7 | RW

    5-11, 190

    Age: 33

    Shoots: R

    Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan

    Average annual salary: $5.5 million

    Last season: 20 goals, 43 assists

    Career: 282 goals, 376 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Regina Pats (WHL)

    Notable: Scored the first overtime playoff goal for Seattle during a 3-2 win against Colorado in Game 4 of the first round.

    Advertising

    Jared McCann

    19 | LW

    6-1, 191

    Age: 27

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Stratford, Ontario

    Average annual salary: $5 million

    Last season: 40 goals, 30 assists

    Career: 133 goals, 142 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

    Notable: Became a 40-goal scorer for the first time in his career April 10. He’s led the Kraken in goals and points both years of the team’s existence.

    Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

    41 | LW

    5-11, 198

    Age: 38

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Le Blanc-Mesnil, France

    Average annual salary: $775,000

    Last season: 4 goals, 9 assists

    Career: 60 goals, 71 assists

    2022-23 team: Tampa Bay Lightning

    College/junior team: Rouen (France)

    Notable: Didn’t make his NHL debut until he was 29, after a lengthy stay in Sweden. Hasn’t dipped below 50% on the faceoff dot since 2016-17.

    Jaden Schwartz

    17 | LW

    5-10, 185

    Age: 31

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Wilcox, Saskatchewan

    Average annual salary: $5.5 million

    Last season: 21 goals, 19 assists

    Career: 183 goals, 265 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Colorado College

    Notable: The 2019 Stanley Cup champion is set to hit the 700-game mark this season.

    Brandon Tanev

    13 | LW

    6-0, 189

    Age: 31

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Toronto

    Average annual salary: $3.5 million

    Last season: 16 goals, 19 assists

    Career: 67 goals, 75 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Providence College

    Notable: Coming off knee surgery, appeared in all 82 games last season — the first time in his career he’s done so. One of five players who appeared in every regular-season game (Larsson, Borgen, Wennberg, Eberle).

    Kailer Yamamoto

    56 | RW

    5-8, 153

    Age: 25

    Shoots: R

    Birthplace: Spokane

    Average annual salary: $1.5 million

    Last season: 10 goals, 15 assists

    Career: 50 goals, 68 assists

    2022-23 team: Edmonton Oilers

    College/junior team: Spokane Chiefs

    Notable: Signed as a free agent by Seattle on July 2 and became the first Kraken player born in the state of Washington.

    Alexander Wennberg

    21 | C

    6-2, 190

    Age: 29

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

    Average annual salary: $4.5 million

    Last season: 13 goals, 25 assists

    Career: 81 goals, 224 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Djurgardens IF (Swedish J20 Nationell junior league)

    Notable: His four power-play goals last season were a career high.

    Advertising

    Tye Kartye

    52 | LW

    5-11, 202

    Age: 22

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Kingston, Ontario

    Average annual salary: $859,167

    Last season: N/A

    Career: N/A

    2022-23 team: Firebirds (AHL)

    College/junior team: Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

    Notable: Has yet to make his NHL regular-season debut, though he appeared in 10 games during the 2023 Kraken playoff run. He scored in his debut and finished with three goals and two assists.

    Eeli Tolvanen

    20 | RW

    5-10, 191

    Age: 24

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Vihti, Finland

    Average annual salary: $1.45 million

    Last season: 18 goals, 13 assists

    Career: 41 goals, 37 assists

    2022-23 teams: Nashville Predators/Kraken

    College/junior team: Sioux City Musketeers (U.S. Hockey League)

    Notable: Sixteen of his goals and 11 of his assists came after being claimed off waivers by the Kraken in December 2022.

    Defensemen

    Vince Dunn

    29 | D

    6-0, 200

    Age: 26

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario

    Average annual salary: $7.35 million

    Last season: 14 goals, 50 assists

    Career: 53 goals, 148 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

    Notable: The Kraken assist leader last season became the team’s top-paid player in July, agreeing to a four-year, $29.4 million contract.

    Jamie Oleksiak

    24 | D

    6-7, 257

    Age: 30

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Toronto

    Average annual salary: $4.6 million

    Last season: 9 goals, 16 assists

    Career: 34 goals, 80 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Northeastern (NCAA)/Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

    Notable: Nine goals and 25 points last season were career highs.

    Justin Schultz

    4 | D

    6-2, 190

    Age: 33

    Shoots: R

    Birthplace: Kelowna, British Columbia

    Average annual salary: $3 million

    Last season: 7 goals, 27 assists

    Career: 64 goals, 234 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: University of Wisconsin

    Notable: The two-time Stanley Cup champion (Pittsburgh Penguins, 2016, 2017) was paired with Jamie Oleksiak, then Carson Soucy during his first season in Seattle.

    Adam Larsson

    6 | D

    6-3, 209

    Age: 30

    Shoots: R

    Birthplace: Skelleftea, Sweden

    Average annual salary: $4 million

    Last season: 8 goals, 25 assists

    Career: 41 goals, 154 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Skelleftea AIK (Swedish Hockey League)

    Notable: Half of the Kraken’s longstanding top defensive pairing with Vince Dunn.

    Brian Dumoulin

    8 | D

    6-4, 207

    Age: 32

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Biddeford, Maine

    Average annual salary: $3.15 million

    Last season: 1 goal, 24 assists

    Career: 19 goals, 120 assists

    2022-23 team: Penguins

    College/junior team: Boston College

    Notable: Became the first native of Maine to win the Stanley Cup in 2016. He won it again in 2017.

    Advertising

    Will Borgen

    3 | D

    6-3, 204

    Age: 26

    Shoots: R

    Birthplace: Moorhead, Minn.

    Average annual salary: $2.7 million

    Last season: 3 goals, 17 assists

    Career: 5 goals, 23 assists

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: St. Cloud State University

    Notable: Signed a two-year contract in July after his first full season playing at the NHL level.

    Jaycob Megna

    44 | D

    6-6, 220

    Age: 30

    Shoots: L

    Birthplace: Plantation, Fla.

    Average annual salary: $762,500

    Last season: 1 goal, 11 assists

    Career: 4 goals, 21 assists

    2022-23 teams: San Jose Sharks/Kraken

    College/junior team: University of Nebraska-Omaha

    Notable: The only deal the Kraken made near the trade deadline last season was acquiring Megna for a fourth-round draft pick. He appeared in six regular-season Seattle games.

    Goaltenders

    Philipp Grubauer

    31 | G

    6-1, 188

    Age: 31

    Catches: L

    Birthplace: Rosenheim, Germany

    Average annual salary: $5.9 million

    Last season: 2.85 goals-against average, .895 save percentage, no shutouts

    Career: 2.55 goals-against average, .912 save percentage, 20 shutouts

    2022-23 team: Kraken

    College/junior team: Belleville Bulls (OHL)

    Notable: Grubauer was the Kraken starter throughout the 2023 playoffs, finishing with a .903 save percentage, 2.99 GAA and seven wins.

    Joey Daccord

    35 | G

    6-2, 201

    Age: 27

    Catches: L

    Birthplace: Boston

    Average annual salary: $1.2 million

    Last season: 3.14 goals-against average, .900 save percentage (5 games)

    Career: 3.64 goals-against average, .884 save percentage

    2022-23 team: Firebirds/Kraken

    College/junior team: Arizona State

    Notable: Backstopped Coachella Valley through its 2022-23 campaign and playoff run.

    Kate Shefte: 206-464-8245 or kshefte@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @KateShefte. Kate Shefte covers the Kraken and other Seattle-area teams for The Seattle Times.

    Most Read Sports Stories