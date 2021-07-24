Here’s a look at the Kraken’s picks from Rounds 2-7 of the NHL entry draft on Saturday:
Round 2, Pick No. 35: Ryker Evans
Birth date: Dec. 13, 2001
Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Position: Defenseman
Shoots: Left
Height, weight: 5-11, 181
Last team: Regina Pats/Western Hockey League
Notable: Played 24 games for the Regina Pats in 2020-21, his third season with the team. … Recorded three goals and 25 assists for 28 points. … Made 63 appearances for the Pats in 2019-20, scoring seven and assisting 24. … Debuted in WHL during 2018-19 season. … This is his second draft after going unselected in 2020, and he is eligible for the AHL immediately. … Has never committed fewer than 32 minutes in penalties in a WHL season. … Son of former UMass and Canadian hockey player Mike Evans and brother of Payten Evans, a women’s prospect committed to Merrimack College in the NCAA.
Round 3, No. 67: Ryan Winterton
Birth date: Sep. 4, 2002
Birthplace: Markham, Ontario, Canada
Position: Center
Shoots: Left
Height, weight: 6-2, 190
Last team: Hamilton Bulldogs/Ontario Hockey League
Notable: Did not play during the 2020-21 season as COVID-19 shut down the OHL. … Most recently appeared in seven games at the U-18 World Championships with Canada, notching two goals and two assists. … Made OHL debut in the 2019-20 season, playing in 53 games for the Hamilton Bulldogs. … Scored 12 goals and assisted 11 in his lone OHL season. … Brother of former OHL and current University of Guelph player Jacob Winterton.
Round 4, No. 99: Ville Ottavainen
Birth date: Aug. 12, 2002
Birthplace: Oulu, Finland
Position: Defenseman
Shoots: Right
Height, weight: 6-4, 201
Last team: JYP Jyvaskyla/Liiga
Notable: Spent most of the 2020-21 season on loan at JYP Jyvaskyla in the Finish Liiga from the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers, appearing in 22 games in Finland. … Scored once and assisted two for JYP. … Also spent time with JYP’s J20 team, and with KeuPa HT in Mestis, Finland’s second division. … In lone OHL season with Kitchener, appeared in 53 games, scoring four goals and assisting on 11 for 15 points. … Signed with JYP through the 2023-24 season. … Son of former Finnish hockey player Risto Ottavainen.
Round 5, No. 131: Jacob Melanson
Birth date: April 22, 2003
Birthplace: Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada
Position: Right wing
Shoots: Right
Height, weight: 5-11, 201
Last team: Acadie-Bathurst Titan/Quebec Major Juniors Hockey League
Notable: Spent the 2020-21 season with Acadie-Bathurst Titan, playing 18 games in his second QMJHL stint. … Accumulated 19 total points, eight goals and 11 assists. … Scored two goals and added an assist in five playoff games for Titan. … Spent his first QMJHL season with the Quebec Ramblers during 2019-20, appearing 39 times, scoring three goals and assisting seven more, but he missed several games because of a shoulder injury.
Round 6, No. 163: Semyon Vyazovoi
Birth date: Feb. 3, 2003
Birthplace: Ufa, Russia
Position: Goaltender
Catches: Left
Height, weight: 6-2, 167
Last team: Tolpar Ufa/Russia Junior Hockey League (MHL)
Notable: Played 26 games for Tolpar Ufa in the MHL, Russia’s junior hockey league in 2020-21. … Had a goals-against average of 2.06 and a save percentage of .939. … Tolpar Ufa was 14-9-1 with him in net. … Had three shutouts and made 794 saves in 1,454 minutes, allowing 50 goals.
Round 7, No. 195: Justin Janicke
Birth date: June 30, 2003
Birthplace: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Position: Left wing
Shoots: Left
Height, weight: 6-0, 181
Last team: U.S. national U-18 team/U.S. development program
Notable: Played most of the 2020-21 season with the U.S. national U-18 team, appearing 43 times. … Scored 12 goals and assisted on 16, finishing with 28 points. … Committed to Notre Dame for the 2021-22 season. … Also appeared 18 times with the USNTDP Juniors, scoring four and assisting six. … Son of former Notre Dame hockey player Curtis Janicke and brother of current Notre Dame player and former Anaheim Ducks draft pick Trevor Janicke.
