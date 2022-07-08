Here’s a look at the Kraken’s picks from Rounds 2-7 of the NHL entry draft on Friday:

Round 2, Pick No. 35: Jagger Firkus

Birthdate: April 29, 2004

Birthplace: Irma, Alberta, Canada

Position: Right wing

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 5-10, 154

Last team: Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Notable: His draft stock rose after 80 points (36 goals) in 66 WHL games last season, capped by Team White’s top player honor at the CHL Top Prospects Game. He opened the scoring for his team before setting up the game-winning goal as Team White downed Team Red — including Kraken first-round pick Shane Wright — 3-1. Wright scored the only goal for the other side.

Quotable: “A central theme to Firkus’ scoring game is attacking at angles and getting the defense and netminder to react to his movement. His ability to release it in-flight without first coasting to give away the game is highly translatable. Firkus also uses splendid technical abilities to generate a great deal of downward force on the shaft of his stick by connecting kinetic chains of energy from his lower body through his core, arms and finally the hands and wrists. His ability to pre-load, load, and culminate the mechanics are what drives his power despite the very slight frame.” — EliteProspects

Round 2, Pick No. 49: Jani Nyman

Birthdate: July 30, 2004

Birthplace: Valkeakoski, Finland

Position: Left wing

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6-3, 216

Last team: Ilves (Finnish Liiga)

Notable: Won bronze with Finland at the U-18 World Junior Championship (two goals, two assists, six games). … Spent much of last season on loan to Koovee of Mestis, Finland’s second-tier league. He had 18 goals and 35 points in 34 games. His six power-play goals were the most in the league. … He was named rookie of the month twice.

Quotable: “Large-bodied, goal-scoring winger who drives the net and works the boards well. Needs to work on his quickness and two-way game to cement his middle-six upside.” — DobberProspects

