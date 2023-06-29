Here’s a look at the Kraken draft picks from Day 2 of the 2023 NHL draft.

Round 2, Pick No. 50: Carson Rehkopf

Birth date: Jan. 7, 2005

Birthplace: Barrie, Ontario, Canada

Position: Forward

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6-2, 194

Last team: Kitchener Rangers

Notable: Won the Alex Pietrangelo Award, given annually to the best player with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

Quotable: “Rehkopf anticipates the game, controls his speed to attack and stay in pockets of space. He reads rotations and switches of coverage well, popping down low or moving high when needed. Rehkopf generates a separation gear in open ice, and is described as an in-your-face, on-puck player.” — Elite Prospects

Round 2, pick No. 58: Lukas Dragicevic

Birth date: April 25, 2005

Birthplace: Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

Position: RHD

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 6-1, 194

Last team: Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Notable: His father, Milan Dragicevich, was a WHL player and later coached with Tri-City. He was also an actor, playing a Czech hockey player in the movie “Miracle” and appearing as a Klingon in a 2001 episode of the comedy series “Frasier.”

Quotable: “He’s comfortable carrying the puck and eager to make plays, with the finer skills needed to execute through seams and stickhandle his way out of trouble. His skating and lackadaisical decision-making reminds me of a lesser version of Evan Bouchard at the same age.” — Scott Wheeler

