Here are the players projected to hit the ice in the Kraken’s season opener Oct. 12 at Las Vegas:
Forwards
Joonas Donskoi, No. 72
Age: 29
Position: RW
Shoots: R
Average annual salary: $3.9 million
Height, weight: 6-0, 190
Birthplace: Raahe, Finland
Last season: 17 goals, 14 assists
Career: 78 goals, 108 assists
Previous team: Colorado Avalanche
College/junior team: Karpat (Liiga)
Notable: Scored career-high 17 goals last season.
Morgan Geekie, No. 67
Age: 23
Position: C
Shoots: R
Average annual salary: $750,000
Height, weight: 6-3 192
Birthplace: Strathclair, Manitoba
Last season: 3 goals, 6 assists
Career: 6 goals, 7 assists
Previous team: Carolina Hurricanes
College/junior team: Tri-City Americans (WHL)
Notable: Won a Calder Cup with Charlotte in 2019.
Yanni Gourde, No. 37
Age: 29
Position: C
Shoots: L
Average annual salary: $5.16 million
Height, weight: 5-9 170
Birthplace: Saint-Narcisse, Quebec
Last season: 17 goals, 19 assists
Career: 80 goals, 107 assists
Previous team: Tampa Bay Lightning
College/junior team: Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
Notable: Won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay.
Calle Jarnkrok, No. 19
Age: 29
Position: C
Shoots: R
Average annual salary: $2 million
Height, weight: 5-11 186
Birthplace: Gavle, Sweden
Last season: 13 goals, 15 assists
Career: 94 goals, 117 assists
Previous team: Nashville Predators
College/junior team: Brynas IF (Elitesirien)
Notable: Cousin Elias Lindholm plays for the Calgary Flames.
Marcus Johansson, No. 90
Age: 30
Position: LW
Shoots: L
Average annual salary: $1.5 million
Height, weight: 6-1, 203
Birthplace: Landskrona, Sweden
Last season: 6 goals, 8 assists
Career: 135 goals, 243 assists
Previous team: Minnesota Wild
College/junior team: Färjestad BK (Elitesirien)
Notable: Won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.
Alex Wennberg, No. 21
Age: 26
Position: C
Shoots: L
Average annual salary: $4.5 million
Height, weight: 6-2 197
Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden
Last season: 17 goals, 12 assists
Career: 57 goals, 173 assists
Previous team: Florida Panthers
College/junior team: Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)
Notable: Drafted , No. 14 overall in 2013 by Columbus.
Brandon Tanev, No. 13
Age: 29
Average annual salary: $3.5 million
Position: LW/RW
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-0, 180
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario
Last season: 7 goals, 9 assists
Career: 42 goals, 50 assists
Previous team: Pittsburgh Penguins
College/junior team: Providence College/Surrey Eagles (BCHL)
Notable: Born on New Year’s Eve.
Mason Appleton, No. 22
Age: 25
Average annual salary: $900,000
Position: C, RW
Shoots: R
Height, weight: 6-2, 193
Birthplace: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Last season: 12 goals, 13 assists
Career: 20 goals, 23 assists
Previous team: Winnipeg Jets
College/junior team: Michigan State/Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Notable: Posted career highs in goals and assists last season.
Nathan Bastian, No. 14
Age: 23
Average annual salary: $825,000
Position: C/RW
Shoots: R
Height, weight: 6-4, 205
Birthplace: Kitchener, Ontario
Last season: 3 goals, 7 assists
Career: 6 goals, 7 assists
Previous team: New Jersey Devils
College/junior team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
Notable: Tied for 25th in the NHL with 136 hits last season.
Colin Blackwell, No. 43
Age: 28
Average annual salary: $725,000
Position: RW/C
Shoots: R
Height, weight: 5-9, 190
Birthplace: Lawrence, Massachusetts
Last season: 12 goals, 10 assists
Career: 15 goals, 17 assists
Previous team: New York Rangers
College/junior team: Harvard University
Notable: Missed nearly two seasons in college due to concussion.
Ryan Donato, No. 16
Age: 25
Average annual salary: $750,000
Position: C/LW
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-0, 192
Birthplace: Boston
Last season: 6 goals, 14 assists
Career: 35 goals, 42 assists
Previous team: San Jose Sharks
College/junior team: Harvard University/Omaha Lancers (USHL)
Notable: His father, Ted, played 13 NHL seasons and has coached Harvard University since 2004.
Jordan Eberle, No. 7
Age: 31
Average annual salary: $5.5 million
Position: RW
Shoots: R
Height, weight: 5-11, 187
Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan
Last season: 16 goals, 17 assists
Career: 241 goals, 310 assists
Previous team: New York Islanders
College/junior team: Regina Pats (WHL)
Notable: Was Canadian Hockey League (WHL, OHL and QMJHL) Player of the Year in 2010.
Jared McCann, No. 16
Age: 25
Average annual salary: $2.94 million
Position: LW, C
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-1, 185
Birthplace: Stratford, Ontario
Last season: 14 goals, 18 assists
Career: 66 goals, 89 assists
Previous team: Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs (never played)
College/junior team: Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
Notable: Traded to Pittsburgh for current Kraken teammate Riley Sheahan in 2019.
Jaden Schwartz, No. 17
Age: 29
Average annual salary: $5.5 million
Position: LW
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 5-10, 190
Birthplace: Wilcox, Saskatchewan
Last season: 8 goals, 13 assists
Career: 154 goals, 231 assists
Previous team: St. Louis Blues
College/junior team: Colorado College/Tri-City Storm (USHL)
Notable: Scored team-leading 12 playoff goals for St. Louis during 2019 Stanley Cup championship run.
Riley Sheahan, No. 15
Age: 29
Average annual salary: $850,000
Position: LW/C
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-2, 216
Birthplace: Ste. Catharines, Ontario
Last season: 4 goals, 9 assists
Career: 70 goals, 107 assists
Previous team: Buffalo Sabres
College/junior team: Notre Dame
Notable: Hosts a -Speak Your Mind’’ podcast on mental health.
Defensemen
Mark Giordano, No. 5
Age: 37
Average annual salary: $6.75 million
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-1, 200
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario
Last season: 9 goals, 17 assists
Career: 143 goals, 366 assists
Previous team: Calgary Flames
College/junior team: Owen Sound Attack (OHL).
Notable: Captained the Flames since 2013.
Vince Dunn, No. 29
Age: 24
Average annual salary: $4 million
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-0, 203
Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario
Last season: 6 goals, 14 assists
Career: 32 goals, 70 assists
Previous team: St. Louis Blues
College/junior team: Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
Notable: Potential power-play quarterback.
Adam Larsson, No. 6
Age: 28
Average annual salary: $4 million
Shoots: R
Height, weight: 6-3, 208
Birthplace: Skelleftea, Sweden
Last season: 4 goals, 6 assists
Career: 25 goals, 112 assists
Previous team: Edmonton Oilers
College/junior team: Skelleftea AIK Jr.
Notable: In 2012 became first New Jersey Devils player to score goal in first playoff game.
Jeremy Lauzon, No. 55
Age: 24
Average annual salary: $850,000
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-1, 204
Birthplace: Val-d’Or, Quebec
Last season: 1 goal, 7 assists
Career: 3 goals, 8 assists
Previous team: Boston Bruins
College/junior team: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)
Notable: Can play defense on both left and right side.
Jamie Oleksiak, No. 24
Age: 28
Average annual salary: $4.6 million
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-7, 255
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario
Last season: 6 goals, 8 assists
Career: 24 goals, 48 assists
Previous team: Dallas Stars
College/junior team: Northeastern University/Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
Notable: NHL’s heaviest player.
Carson Soucy, No. 28
Age: 27
Average annual salary: $2.75 million
Shoots: L
Height, weight: 6-5, 211
Birthplace: Viking, Alberta
Last season: 1 goal, 16 assists
Career: 8 goals, 23 assists
Previous team: Minnesota Wild
College/junior team: University of Minnesota-Duluth/Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL)
Notable: An accomplished softball player, he represented Canada at the 2012 world junior men’s fastpitch championship in Argentina.
Dennis Cholowski, No. 27
Age: 23
Shoots: L
Average annual salary: $900,000
Height, weight: 6-2, 197
Birthplace: Langley, British Columbia
Last season: 11 goal, 2 assists
Career: 10 goals, 17 assists
Previous team: Detroit Red Wings
College/junior team: St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Notable: First round draft pick in 2016.
Haydn Fleury, No. 4
Age: 25
Shoots: L
Average annual salary: $1.3 million
Height, weight: 6-3, 208
Birthplace: Carlyle, Saskatchewan
Last season: 3 goals, 1 assist
Career: 7 goals, 20 assists
Previous team: Anaheim Ducks
College/junior team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)
Notable: No. 7 overall pick to Carolina in 2014.
Goalies
Chris Driedger, No. 60
Age: 27
Average annual salary: $3.5 million
Catches: L
Height, weight: 6-4, 208
Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Last season: 14-6-3, 2.07 goals-against average, .927 save percentage
Career: 21-9-4, 2.09 goals-against average, .929 save percentage
Previous team: Florida Panthers
College/junior team: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)
Notable: Made his first career playoff start last May in a loss to Tampa Bay.
Philipp Grubauer, No. 31
Age: 29
Average annual salary: $5.9 million
Catches: L
Height, weight: 6-1, 188
Birthplace: Rosenheim, Germany
Last season: 30-9-1, 1.95 goals-against average, .922 save percentage
Career: 189-61-21, 2.34 goals-against average, .920 save percentage
Previous team: Colorado Avalanche
College/junior team: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)
Notable: Runner-up to Marc-Andre Fleury for Vezina Trophy last season as NHL’s top goaltender.
