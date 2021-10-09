Here are the players projected to hit the ice in the Kraken’s season opener Oct. 12 at Las Vegas:

Forwards

Joonas Donskoi, No. 72

Age: 29

Position: RW

Shoots: R

Average annual salary: $3.9 million

Height, weight: 6-0, 190

Birthplace: Raahe, Finland

Last season: 17 goals, 14 assists

Career: 78 goals, 108 assists

Previous team: Colorado Avalanche

College/junior team: Karpat (Liiga)

Notable: Scored career-high 17 goals last season.

Morgan Geekie, No. 67

Age: 23

Position: C

Shoots: R

Average annual salary: $750,000

Height, weight: 6-3 192

Birthplace: Strathclair, Manitoba

Last season: 3 goals, 6 assists

Career: 6 goals, 7 assists

Previous team: Carolina Hurricanes

College/junior team: Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Notable: Won a Calder Cup with Charlotte in 2019.

Yanni Gourde, No. 37

Age: 29

Position: C

Shoots: L

Average annual salary: $5.16 million

Height, weight: 5-9 170

Birthplace: Saint-Narcisse, Quebec

Last season: 17 goals, 19 assists

Career: 80 goals, 107 assists

Previous team: Tampa Bay Lightning

College/junior team: Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Notable: Won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay.

Calle Jarnkrok, No. 19

Age: 29

Position: C

Shoots: R

Average annual salary: $2 million

Height, weight: 5-11 186

Birthplace: Gavle, Sweden

Last season: 13 goals, 15 assists

Career: 94 goals, 117 assists

Previous team: Nashville Predators

College/junior team: Brynas IF (Elitesirien)

Notable: Cousin Elias Lindholm plays for the Calgary Flames.

Marcus Johansson, No. 90

Age: 30

Position: LW

Shoots: L

Average annual salary: $1.5 million

Height, weight: 6-1, 203

Birthplace: Landskrona, Sweden

Last season: 6 goals, 8 assists

Career: 135 goals, 243 assists

Previous team: Minnesota Wild

College/junior team: Färjestad BK (Elitesirien)

Notable: Won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

Alex Wennberg, No. 21

Age: 26

Position: C

Shoots: L

Average annual salary: $4.5 million

Height, weight: 6-2 197

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Last season: 17 goals, 12 assists

Career: 57 goals, 173 assists

Previous team: Florida Panthers

College/junior team: Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Notable: Drafted , No. 14 overall in 2013 by Columbus.

Brandon Tanev, No. 13

Age: 29

Average annual salary: $3.5 million

Position: LW/RW

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-0, 180

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

Last season: 7 goals, 9 assists

Career: 42 goals, 50 assists

Previous team: Pittsburgh Penguins

College/junior team: Providence College/Surrey Eagles (BCHL)

Notable: Born on New Year’s Eve.

Mason Appleton, No. 22

Age: 25

Average annual salary: $900,000

Position: C, RW

Shoots: R

Height, weight: 6-2, 193

Birthplace: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Last season: 12 goals, 13 assists

Career: 20 goals, 23 assists

Previous team: Winnipeg Jets

College/junior team: Michigan State/Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Notable: Posted career highs in goals and assists last season.

Nathan Bastian, No. 14

Age: 23

Average annual salary: $825,000

Position: C/RW

Shoots: R

Height, weight: 6-4, 205

Birthplace: Kitchener, Ontario

Last season: 3 goals, 7 assists

Career: 6 goals, 7 assists

Previous team: New Jersey Devils

College/junior team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Notable: Tied for 25th in the NHL with 136 hits last season.

Colin Blackwell, No. 43

Age: 28

Average annual salary: $725,000

Position: RW/C

Shoots: R

Height, weight: 5-9, 190

Birthplace: Lawrence, Massachusetts

Last season: 12 goals, 10 assists

Career: 15 goals, 17 assists

Previous team: New York Rangers

College/junior team: Harvard University

Notable: Missed nearly two seasons in college due to concussion.

Ryan Donato, No. 16

Age: 25

Average annual salary: $750,000

Position: C/LW

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-0, 192

Birthplace: Boston

Last season: 6 goals, 14 assists

Career: 35 goals, 42 assists

Previous team: San Jose Sharks

College/junior team: Harvard University/Omaha Lancers (USHL)

Notable: His father, Ted, played 13 NHL seasons and has coached Harvard University since 2004.

Jordan Eberle, No. 7

Age: 31

Average annual salary: $5.5 million

Position: RW

Shoots: R

Height, weight: 5-11, 187

Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan

Last season: 16 goals, 17 assists

Career: 241 goals, 310 assists

Previous team: New York Islanders

College/junior team: Regina Pats (WHL)

Notable: Was Canadian Hockey League (WHL, OHL and QMJHL) Player of the Year in 2010.

Jared McCann, No. 16

Age: 25

Average annual salary: $2.94 million

Position: LW, C

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-1, 185

Birthplace: Stratford, Ontario

Last season: 14 goals, 18 assists

Career: 66 goals, 89 assists

Previous team: Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs (never played)

College/junior team: Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

Notable: Traded to Pittsburgh for current Kraken teammate Riley Sheahan in 2019.

Jaden Schwartz, No. 17

Age: 29

Average annual salary: $5.5 million

Position: LW

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 5-10, 190

Birthplace: Wilcox, Saskatchewan

Last season: 8 goals, 13 assists

Career: 154 goals, 231 assists

Previous team: St. Louis Blues

College/junior team: Colorado College/Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Notable: Scored team-leading 12 playoff goals for St. Louis during 2019 Stanley Cup championship run.

Riley Sheahan, No. 15

Age: 29

Average annual salary: $850,000

Position: LW/C

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-2, 216

Birthplace: Ste. Catharines, Ontario

Last season: 4 goals, 9 assists

Career: 70 goals, 107 assists

Previous team: Buffalo Sabres

College/junior team: Notre Dame

Notable: Hosts a -Speak Your Mind’’ podcast on mental health.

Defensemen

Mark Giordano, No. 5

Age: 37

Average annual salary: $6.75 million

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-1, 200

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

Last season: 9 goals, 17 assists

Career: 143 goals, 366 assists

Previous team: Calgary Flames

College/junior team: Owen Sound Attack (OHL).

Notable: Captained the Flames since 2013.

Vince Dunn, No. 29

Age: 24

Average annual salary: $4 million

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-0, 203

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario

Last season: 6 goals, 14 assists

Career: 32 goals, 70 assists

Previous team: St. Louis Blues

College/junior team: Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

Notable: Potential power-play quarterback.

Adam Larsson, No. 6

Age: 28

Average annual salary: $4 million

Shoots: R

Height, weight: 6-3, 208

Birthplace: Skelleftea, Sweden

Last season: 4 goals, 6 assists

Career: 25 goals, 112 assists

Previous team: Edmonton Oilers

College/junior team: Skelleftea AIK Jr.

Notable: In 2012 became first New Jersey Devils player to score goal in first playoff game.

Jeremy Lauzon, No. 55

Age: 24

Average annual salary: $850,000

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-1, 204

Birthplace: Val-d’Or, Quebec

Last season: 1 goal, 7 assists

Career: 3 goals, 8 assists

Previous team: Boston Bruins

College/junior team: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Notable: Can play defense on both left and right side.

Jamie Oleksiak, No. 24

Age: 28

Average annual salary: $4.6 million

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-7, 255

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario

Last season: 6 goals, 8 assists

Career: 24 goals, 48 assists

Previous team: Dallas Stars

College/junior team: Northeastern University/Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

Notable: NHL’s heaviest player.

Carson Soucy, No. 28

Age: 27

Average annual salary: $2.75 million

Shoots: L

Height, weight: 6-5, 211

Birthplace: Viking, Alberta

Last season: 1 goal, 16 assists

Career: 8 goals, 23 assists

Previous team: Minnesota Wild

College/junior team: University of Minnesota-Duluth/Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL)

Notable: An accomplished softball player, he represented Canada at the 2012 world junior men’s fastpitch championship in Argentina.

Dennis Cholowski, No. 27

Age: 23

Shoots: L

Average annual salary: $900,000

Height, weight: 6-2, 197

Birthplace: Langley, British Columbia

Last season: 11 goal, 2 assists

Career: 10 goals, 17 assists

Previous team: Detroit Red Wings

College/junior team: St. Cloud State (NCAA)

Notable: First round draft pick in 2016.

Haydn Fleury, No. 4

Age: 25

Shoots: L

Average annual salary: $1.3 million

Height, weight: 6-3, 208

Birthplace: Carlyle, Saskatchewan

Last season: 3 goals, 1 assist

Career: 7 goals, 20 assists

Previous team: Anaheim Ducks

College/junior team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Notable: No. 7 overall pick to Carolina in 2014.

Goalies

Chris Driedger, No. 60

Age: 27

Average annual salary: $3.5 million

Catches: L

Height, weight: 6-4, 208

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Last season: 14-6-3, 2.07 goals-against average, .927 save percentage

Career: 21-9-4, 2.09 goals-against average, .929 save percentage

Previous team: Florida Panthers

College/junior team: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Notable: Made his first career playoff start last May in a loss to Tampa Bay.

Philipp Grubauer, No. 31

Age: 29

Average annual salary: $5.9 million

Catches: L

Height, weight: 6-1, 188

Birthplace: Rosenheim, Germany

Last season: 30-9-1, 1.95 goals-against average, .922 save percentage

Career: 189-61-21, 2.34 goals-against average, .920 save percentage

Previous team: Colorado Avalanche

College/junior team: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Notable: Runner-up to Marc-Andre Fleury for Vezina Trophy last season as NHL’s top goaltender.