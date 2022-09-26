Things couldn’t have gone much better for those hoping Kraken rookie Matty Beniers would pick up where left off over the final 10 games of last season.

Beniers was clearly the best player on the ice in his team’s 3-0 preseason victory Monday night over the Edmonton Oilers and it wasn’t particularly close. While the Oilers were minus Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and a host of other A-listers, the Climate Pledge Arena crowd got to see Beniers flash his shooting skills in a penalty-filled game otherwise largely devoid of 5-on-5 offense.

Beniers would bury one of those chances, a short side beauty over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue that snapped a scoreless deadlock just more than two minutes into the middle frame. Ryan Donato extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:15 of the same period with a solid individual effort to chase down a puck hurled up the sideboards by Kraken goalie Joey Daccord before fooling freshly inserted Oilers netminder Ryan Fanti with a wraparound goal.

Fanti initially thought Donato would try to shoot and committed his body toward the puck. Donato instead went around the net and finished the play by tucking the puck into the vacated open side while sprawled on the ice.

Daccord drew the lone assist on the goal just minutes after entering the game to replace starter Martin Jones as had been preplanned.

And that looked to be enough on a night the Oilers weren’t anything like the team that terrorizes opposing defenders when McDavid and Draisaitl show up. They had an early goal called back for incidental contact on goalie Jones and didn’t look particularly threatening until the Kraken handed them a five-minute power play at the end of the second period when junior prospect Jacob Melanson nearly took off Edmonton forward James Hamblin’s head with a neutral zone elbow.

Melanson was ejected for the illegal head shot, and the Kraken’s penalty kill — flawless all night — got its most extended session of work. It would also be the Kraken getting the best scoring opportunities of the five minutes, first when veteran farmhand Max McCormick was sent in alone on a clear cut breakaway only to be foiled by Fanti.

Then, just 43 seconds into the final frame and with the Kraken still short-handed, Brandon Tanev raced down the right side on a 2-on-1 break and slipped a perfect pass to Morgan Geekie for a one-timed short-handed goal.

The Kraken’s own power play also was largely frustrated by the Oilers, going 0-for-6 and managing eight shots total despite the primary unit featuring new summer acquisitions Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and defenseman Justin Schultz along with Beniers and Alexander Wennberg.

Still, the unit managed to move the puck around at times and generated the best scoring chance of the opening period when Beniers blistered a one-timer from the right circle that Oilers goalie Rodrigue deflected from harm’s way.

There had been talk the Kraken would be aggressive in their preseason usage of Beniers and certainly afforded him ample opportunities on a night he looked poised and confident despite his rookie status.

Beniers opened the night centering the Kraken’s second line with Donato to his left and Bjorkstrand to his right and the trio was the home team’s best looking at even strength. It would ultimately be Beniers named the game’s first star and designated as the player to lead the ceremonial stuffed toy fish toss to fans in the stands afterward.

