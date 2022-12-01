Kraken workhorse Yanni Gourde and the rest of his teammates were emphatic that this homestand opener wasn’t going to repeat the goal-scoring debacle of their prior road contest by them abandoning the defensive half of their game.

And they kept that vow throughout Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the improving Washington Capitals, refusing to abandon their two-way structure even when the visitors took them right to the brink by refusing to budge much defensively themselves. Ultimately, the Kraken extended their win streak to a franchise-record seven games by patiently overcoming a two-goal deficit and the frustration of having 25 of their shots blocked before finally mustering just enough offense down deep.

“This is exactly the type of game that we want to be in,” Gourde said after his tying goal with 2:27 left in regulation set the stage for a Matty Beniers winner just seven seconds into the three-on-three extra session. “I’m not saying be down by two … but at least it was a close game all the way through. We didn’t give up too many chances.”

Beniers won a faceoff in overtime, took a quick tap pass from Andre Burakovsky and sped in alone — electrifying the announced Climate Pledge Arena crowd of 17,151 by beating Capitals netminder Darcy Kuemper with a quick snap shot. It was the Kraken’s fourth consecutive overtime victory in two weeks after dropping their initial three of the season.

And it was miles different from their overtime win in Los Angeles two nights prior, a 9-8 free-for-all in which both squads abandoned all semblance of defensive structure. Indeed, this latest game was defensive almost to a fault with the Kraken struggling to get in deep before Jaden Schwartz got them on the board with a power-play goal to make it 2-1 with just 6:32 to play in the middle period.

That and the increasingly strong goaltending of Philipp Grubauer, making his first home start in six weeks after a lower body injury, seemed to buoy the Kraken’s spirits. They pressed increasingly toward the Washington net as the period ended, with Jordan Eberle hitting the post and then Beniers whiffing on the rebound with the net empty.

Right after the miss, Grubauer slid across his crease to stop a one-timed chance by Evgeny Kuznetsov and keep it a one-goal affair heading into the third. Gourde helped the Kraken on two huge penalty kills that final frame, setting the stage for his late tying marker.

He fought off a check, chipping home a rebound after Daniel Sprong did the initial work digging the puck out behind the net, moving out front and putting an initial shot on goal. For Gourde, there was no comparison between this victory and the one in the previous goal-barrage.

“This feels so much better,” he said. “I mean, giving up eight goals and winning a game … every one is important, especially against a division rival like L.A. But this feels so much more like a Kraken win.”

That Gourde could even lift the puck on his goal was somewhat remarkable given a first period fight with Stanwood native T.J. Oshie — making his Climate Pledge debut after being injured for last year’s game — that lasted nearly 40 seconds and saw both trade multiple blows.

Nothing came easy on this night, with the Kraken falling behind 2-0 in the opening period despite allowing just four shots.

Alex Ovechkin drew assists on the two Washington markers, but the NHL’s third all-time scorer was kept from any goals with seven still needed to reach the 800 milestone along with Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Grubauer had faced just a lone shot before Martin Fehervary was allowed to walk into a blistering drive from atop the left faceoff circle that beat Grubauer short side with 7:36 gone in the opening frame.

Still, the Kraken continued to play tight defensively and didn’t allow another Washington shot for nearly seven more minutes.

But then Conor Sheary doubled the Washington lead on the power play, capping a nifty three-way passing play with onetime Kraken forward Marcus Johansson and Ovechkin with a quick wrist shot goal from the slot.

There wasn’t much Grubauer could do on the play, but the bottom line was the Kraken trailing by a pair despite having allowed just three shots. It was the first time they’d been down multiple goals since a Nov. 1 comeback win in Calgary and the first time at home since Oct. 27 in a loss to Vancouver.

Finally, a tripping penalty to Kuznetsov allowed the Kraken to get some offense going in the second and it took just 16 seconds for them to capitalize on Schwartz’s goal. An initial Vince Dunn blast from the point sailed wide and off the back boards before Schwartz pounced on the rebound and put it past Kuemper top shelf.

From there, Schwartz said, it seemed only a matter of time before the Kraken’s continued patience would be rewarded.

“I mean, we had a lot of pressure,” he said. “We were wearing them down, using the forecheck. We played most of the period in their zone.”

And Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, much happier with how this result was achieved, felt his team’s patience and structure would eventually pull through.

“We did a lot of little things in order to stay with it and not just find one point but the extra point in OT,” he said. “It was not going to be easy. The critical stretch was halfway through that second period and being able to turn that period.”

