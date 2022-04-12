CALGARY, Alberta — What little history the Kraken have will show that Matty Beniers took the ice for his very first NHL shift just 21 seconds into Tuesday night’s debut game.

More importantly, it will be noted that just under 14 minutes later, the team’s No. 2 overall pick from last summer’s entry draft recorded his first-ever NHL point. Beniers gaining the primary assist on Ryan Donato’s opening goal ultimately wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames, but the Kraken hope it’s a demarcation point of sorts between where they are and what they aspire to be.

“The first couple of shifts of any game you’re just trying to gauge how it’s going to go and you’re trying to get into it,” Beniers said afterward. “So, I think that once I got a few (shifts) under my belt and got some puck touches it started to open it up a little bit more for me.”

The Kraken appeared primed for their first-ever victory over the Pacific Division leaders in their fourth and final crack at them, taking a two-goal lead into the third period. They’d gotten help from a Victor Rask goal early in the second that looked as if it might stand up, especially when Adam Larsson scored late in the frame to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

But it’s been a difficult Kraken season for a reason.

They got an early power-play chance in the third, deploying Beniers on the primary unit. But he was out there only 37 seconds before Vince Dunn took an elbowing call and then Yanni Gourde a tripping penalty right after to leave the Kraken down a man.

Johnny Gaudreau struck first on the power play, beating Chris Driedger with a shot for that was also his 100th point of the season. Then, just over two minutes later, Andrew Mangiapane one-timed a pass home from the lip of the crease to tie things.

Joonas Donskoi then took a tripping call and Noah Hanifin rang a slap shot off the far post and in for the decisive goal with 5:50 to play.

Beniers managed to draw a penalty when Mangiapane kneed him with 3:38 to go. He even got a one-timed slapper off on the ensuing power play, but Dan Vladar — who’d replaced Jacob Markstrom to start the third — got in front of the shot.

Matthew Tkachuk then scored his second goal of the night into an empty net with Driedger pulled.

Beniers was meant to be the Kraken’s future from the moment he was picked out of the University of Michigan last July. But his NHL arrival a full college season later has taken on added urgency with the Kraken’s on-ice performance coming nowhere close to the more competitive team once expected.

“I was excited about how all right I felt,” said Beniers, who logged just over 17 minutes of ice time in 22 shifts, registering his lone shot on that late power play. “I was playing with two great players so they made it pretty easy on me.”

Beniers and Donato train at the same Boston gym during the summer and played together for Team USA at the IIHF World Championships last spring. So, it was no coincidence they were on the same line, with veteran team leader Jordan Eberle completing the trio.

“I’ve been with him a lot in summers and skills sessions and scrimmages, things like that,” Beniers said. “So, I definitely have some familiarity with his game. Both of those guys are so easy to play with. They work hard, they make the right play and they’re smart.”

Beniers made a heads-up play on Donato’s goal upon taking a pass from Dunn near the left faceoff circle. After making like he was about to shoot, Beniers instead fed a cross-ice pass to Donato in the opposite circle for a one-timed slap shot goal.

Donato now has a career high 15 goals, appearing to have possibly found a home with the Kraken after bouncing around Boston, Minnesota and San Jose in recent seasons. As for his new linemate, Donato agreed his familiarity with Beniers paid off during the game.

“I think it helps for sure,” he said. “But I mean, we could talk to each other and figure out some plays, but at the end of the day, when you play with good players, good things usually happen. And Matty’s a good player.”

Struggling teams throughout the NHL love parading top prospects around this time of year, offering fans the promise of more than the difficult ongoing season. As is traditional for NHL rookies playing their first game, a helmetless Beniers took the ice alone for a pregame solo lap with his teammates holding back in the tunnel.

Advertising

His first shift, a 41-second affair, was relatively uneventful as were the three others that followed as Beniers acclimated to NHL play. But by the time he hopped back on the ice at the 13:44 mark of the opening period, just ahead of Donato’s goal, he seemed more into the play.

“I’m most impressed with his poise in all senses and not just on the ice,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “On the ice, his hockey sense and his ability to know and understand what’s going on around him on the ice he showed to be excellent tonight.

“He looked comfortable in traffic and that’s a big challenge on night No. 1. But most importantly I felt he just really showed good poise throughout the entire day on the ice, off the ice.”

More poise than the Kraken showed holding that third-period lead. When the final horn sounded, they would have to settle for a positive start by Beniers as some rare good news in an otherwise frustrating season winding slowly toward its conclusion.

