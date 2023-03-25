NASHVILLE — Though he’s had the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie all but locked up for months, this debut season for Matty Beniers has still come with growing pains.

The fact he hadn’t scored for more than a month and been thrown around like a rag doll at times by opposing players of late had generated plenty of concern among Kraken fans. So, the sight of Beniers capping a nice odd-man rush in Saturday’s 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators with his 20th goal and 50th point of the season was a welcomed development in his continued progression.

“That happens in hockey, it’s a lot of games and you go without scoring,” Beniers said of a 13-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 21 against Boston. “Not everyone but some guys do and that’s part of the game. You’ve just got to get through it, play your game and not think about it too much.”

With the Kraken up 4-2 in Saturday’s third period, Beniers led a 2-on-1 break up the ice with Jared McCann. Beniers then dropped the puck to trail man Vince Dunn, who calmly slipped it back to Beniers for a one-timed shot from the right circle that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros had no chance on.

It’s the kind of play Beniers made often in the season’s first half. But his production has dropped off considerably since suffering a late-January concussion on a blindside cheap shot behind the play by Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks that kept him from participating in the NHL All-Star Game.

Beniers has just three goals and 11 assists in the two months since. He’d compiled 17 goals and 19 assists before that.

Opposing players have also taken their share of liberties with Beniers, pounding him in corners and often knocking him to the ice as he chases after loose pucks. The hits seem to have increased with frequency since the Myers hit.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said the increased attention on Beniers is largely a byproduct of all the scoring he did early on.

“Matty’s a good player,” Hakstol said. “There’s not a lot hidden in this league. People know he’s a good two-way player for us. He’s going to get a little extra attention, but he also handles it well.

“He’s very aware of where he is on the ice, what’s around him and he’s competitive as hell,” Hakstol added. “So, those are things that serve him pretty well. And he’s going to face difficult and tough matchups but he’s going to continue competing his way through those battles.”

Hakstol has had Beniers taking important defensive zone faceoffs later in games. On Saturday, he saw some penalty kill work early on with Yanni Gourde in the box.

“He’s gone through a couple of spells,” Hakstol said. “Not long droughts but he’s gone through a couple of spells and if it bothers him he doesn’t show it. He just keeps going. He keeps just pushing the envelope and playing hard and that’s what we all really respect about him.

“He doesn’t get carried away or pushed off balance by different streaks or things like that. He scored a good goal for us today and that’s great because I think for a guy that wants to provide offense that always boosts your confidence and makes you feel good.

“So, I’m happy to see him get that, but he hasn’t changed his game. Whether he’s on a hot streak or not, he plays the same way.”

Beniers agreed he’s tried to remain the same player he’s always been regardless of whether pucks go in for him. While pleased about the goal, he said he was more thrilled about the two big points notched against a Nashville squad that had been trying to press the Kraken in the playoff standings.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” he said. “It’s not just two points, you’re taking two points away from them. So, it was definitely a big game. This trip is a lot of big games so it was good for us to feel a little pressure, know it’s a big game and be able to come through.”