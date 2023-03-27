ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s Matt Boldy scored a natural hat trick Monday night and chased Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the way to a 5-1 Wild victory.

It ended with a thud, but Seattle finished a four-game trip 2-1-1.

Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz ensured all three of the regular-season games between the teams didn’t end in a shutout, at least. With his team trailing 5-0, Schwartz dove after a puck that had pinged off the goal post. He scored his 18th of the season.

“I didn’t think we played badly, just weren’t on the right side of a lot of things,” Schwartz said.

“It didn’t feel like a 5-1 game. It felt closer than that.”

Joel Eriksson Ek used his 6-foot-3 frame to screen Grubauer on the Wild’s first goal. Grubauer tried to peer around the center’s elbow as Jake Middleton unleashed his shot at the top of the faceoff circle. The puck whizzed by Eriksson Ek and Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn.

Dunn only delayed the inevitable on the Wild’s second goal, which involved the same trio in front of the net. Eriksson Ek swatted at a rebound in the crease and Dunn took a hooking penalty while trying to keep him occupied. Thirty seconds into the ensuing power play, Boldy made it 2-0.

That was the only special-teams strike of the game. The Kraken power play was scoreless on three attempts.

The Kraken were buzzing during back-to-back shifts from Ryan Donato’s fourth line and Alex Wennberg’s second. They came close and had Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (35 saves) diving around but never got a shot across the line.

Even as the Kraken were doubling up his team’s shots on goal, Boldy made it 3-0, hooking a shot through Seattle rookie Matty Beniers’ legs and inside the far goal post.

“We had a lot of zone time. Pucks just didn’t seem to be bouncing the opposite side of where we were,” Schwartz said. “Thought we could have done a little bit better job of being around the net and maybe getting some second chances.

“I don’t think we ever felt out of it. Their goalie just made some timely saves and they had some really good, opportunistic shots.”

Just fifty seconds into the third period, Boldy sent at least a hundred hats to the ice and Grubauer to the bench. Seattle’s starting goaltender stopped nine of 13 shots.

Martin Jones (six saves) entered the game and gave up the fifth goal to Ryan Hartman before Schwartz ended the Fleury’s shutout bid.

“Obviously you’re aware of what the score is. You just keep playing,” Schwartz said. “The more you think about it, the worse it gets.”

Schwartz and Daniel Sprong had a game-high six shots apiece, one ahead of Jordan Eberle. Eberle’s five included one of Seattle’s best chances. Fleury made a point-blank save on the Kraken alternate captain at the end of an odd-man rush with Beniers.

Once the game was out of hand, Seattle (40-25-8) proved a few points. Brandon Tanev and Connor Dewar shoved their way to the puck along the boards and Tanev went down, sliding in feet first. Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy pressed Dewar into the boards and Donato took it further, squaring off with Dewar for a quick bout and his second fighting major of the season.

“I wish it was a little earlier in the game,” Donato said.

“Anyone would do the same for me, I hope, if that happened. He’s a younger guy, too, so I’m glad he stepped up.”

Donato sported a heavily bandaged hand after the game, which he said was fine.

With just over a minute left in the game, Yanni Gourde also dropped the gloves in response to an open-ice hit on teammate Soucy. He and Wild rookie Mason Shaw headed down their respective tunnels early.

The Kraken remained still in the standings while the team right ahead of them in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers, looked to take down the Arizona Coyotes and give themselves more breathing room.

Nine games remain in the regular season.

“The trip was definitely overall successful. Obviously not the way we wanted to end it, at all,” Donato said. “This is a great team we played tonight. There’s a lot to learn from it and hopefully we can make the most of it.”



