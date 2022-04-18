Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and Grammy-winning Seattle rapper Macklemore have joined the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena as minority investors.

The team did not disclose the amount of the investments, though minority stakeholder shares typically have been for $5 million. Those stakes also include ownership shares in arena revenues.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined — as a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special,” Lynch said in a team statement. “As I look back on some of my accomplishments — I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35 — I’m gonna continue to count my blessings … being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city.”

Macklemore said in the same statement: “I have so much love for our city. The Seattle teams that we root for bring our community together and unify the people. In many ways, our franchises defined my childhood to the present. We rep our teams like no other city.

“To witness the energy around the Kraken in our inaugural season blew me away. Selling out an entire first year in a brand-new arena already set the tone of the legacy that is being created. I’m just grateful to be a part of history. Grateful to usher in a new generation of sports fan and memories that will be made. I was a kid sneaking into the nosebleeds who made it to the owners’ suite. … and we just getting started.”

The duo joins an ownership group led by managing partner David Bonderman and his daughter, Samantha Holloway, who is chair of the team’s executive committee.

Lynch will participate in the team’s “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign and help plan events focused on young people and community activism. Macklemore will work to produce music events that serve the community and engage with fans. He’ll also partner with the team for an annual Bogey Boys and Seattle Kraken Golf tournament.

Bogey Boys is a golf and lifestyle clothing brand launched by the Seattle rapper last year.