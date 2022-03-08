TORONTO –This first Kraken visit to a Canadian “Original Six” market typifies differences in pressure faced by the NHL’s newest franchise compared to one of its oldest.

The 102-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs have won the second-most Stanley Cup championships but haven’t even been to the finals since 1967. And the Leafs staging a third period comeback to hand the Kraken a 6-4 loss here Tuesday night will provide the home side but a fleeting respite from fans of worn-and-weary “Leafs Nation” and their unrelenting angst.

For the Kraken, though, they’re well past angst. They just need to find a way to finish off game.

“I’ve never really gone through something like this stuff,” said Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy, author of one goal but in the penalty box for a go-ahead marker by Mitch Marner midway through the third that sealed the game. “We’re in every game and then we shoot ourselves in the foot. We just don’t protect our lead. Don’t protect against a push from them. Yeah, it hurts.”

Toronto struck for two goals by Auston Matthews and Marner 40 seconds apart in that final period to transform a one-goal Kraken lead into their 10th loss in the last 11 games. Matthews would later complete a hat-trick with an empty-net goal after Philipp Grubauer was pulled for the extra attacker late.

Coming 24 hours after the Leafs blew a 3-0 lead in Columbus and had to rally late to squeak out a win, seeing the lowly Kraken – sporting the league’s third worst record – trying to pull off their own comeback was more than the 17,547 fans at Scotiabank Arena appeared ready to handle.

The Kraken appeared poised to get Toronto’s sports talk radio phone-in lines buzzing until the wee hours after period goals from Alex Wennberg and Colin Blackwell to erase what had been a 3-1 deficit. Then, Jaden Schwartz redirected a Jeremy Lauzon slapper from the point past Leafs netminder Jack Campbell for the Kraken’s first lead of the night at 5:54 of the final period.

But the Kraken, handling the puck well to that point in the period, suddenly began giving it away in short order. And against an explosive offense such as the Leafs have, it was a recipe for disaster.

“We’ve been playing well, I think, these last couple of games against some good teams,” Soucy said. “But if the results aren’t there, it doesn’t really matter. We’ve got to get some points on this road trip or it’s going to be a long one.”

It didn’t help that the Kraken gave up four more powerplay goals and have now yielded eight in just three games on this trip. Grubauer wasn’t at his best on a game-opening wristshot goal from the left circle by Matthews on the power play, nor on another unimpeded snipe from the right circle by Marner with the man advantage that put Toronto ahead to stay.

“Special teams, you can’t really give them those opportunities,” said Wennberg, whose tying goal in the second period on a tap-in highlighted yet another strong outing in a past week full of them. “They have too much skill to give them a chance.”

Wennberg then added: “At the end of the day, it’s a tough loss. It is what it is. I don’t even know what to say right now. It’s frustrating. But against this team, with a one-goal lead you’ve just got to find a way to finish a game, play simple, and we didn’t find a way.”

Even before Marner’s goal, leading by a goal, the Kraken had twice given the puck away — the second of those turnovers allowing Matthews to waltz in along and deke Grubauer at the 9:03 mark with a move to the goalie’s left.

“We’ve got 11 or 12 minutes to go in a hockey game against a team that played last night…and has shown tired legs the first 10 minutes of the period,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “And we’re there with a one-goal lead. And we gave that up much too easily.”

The Leafs have recently had strong regular season teams led by young goal scorers Matthews, Marner and Nylander, but failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs. That’s why, even with a solid 37-16-4 record, the fans here have quickly gotten unnerved by some middling recent play — Tuesday’s blowing of another lead won’t help — and suspect goaltending that has them wondering whether another quick playoff exit is forthcoming.

And in a town that’s tasted plenty of past glory, one-and-done playoff outings won’t ease any of the mounting historical weight.

Banners of 19 retired Toronto greats, including King Clancy, Ace Bailey, Johnny Bower, Frank Mahovlich and Tim Horton, hang from the arena’s rafters and remind present-day players that this organization was once expected to routinely win it all. There’s even a well-followed Twitter account called “Since Leafs Last Cup” that updates daily and on Tuesday had it at 20,034 days since that 13th and most recent championship was claimed 55 years ago.

In contrast, the Kraken on Tuesday signed forward Jared McCann – who hails from an Ontario town about 90 minutes south of here – to a five-year, $25-million contract extension and it barely registered back home on a day the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and reportedly released Bobby Wagner. The Kraken are hoping to unload captain Mark Giordano for a draft pick in two weeks and their 17-37-5 record is challenging Arizona and Montreal for the league’s worst mark.

And yet, many Kraken fans casually chalk it up to expansion franchise woes and go on their merry way. This, despite the Kraken paying a record $650 million franchise fee for far more favorable expansion draft rules. Not to mention that plenty of pundits and analytical projections pegged them more of a 90-point playoff contender.

But nobody will riot outside Climate Pledge Arena when Hakstol’s team is officially eliminated in coming weeks. Right now, the Kraken, striving to build a local relevance even a fraction of what the Leafs enjoy, are largely on their own working their way out of this season-long slide.

“We’ve played our tails off and been really hard to play against,” Hakstol said. “This (Toronto) team can force you into some tough situations. But we weren’t hard enough to play against in a lot of areas tonight.”