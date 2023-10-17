This is one of 82 regular-season games, both coaches insisted. They’ve moved on from the first-round playoff series that pitted the Colorado Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken last spring, with the latter winning a nail-biter of a Game 7 and eliminating the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Whether the fans and players are on board is a different matter.

“It’s going to feel like a playoff game, I think, in terms of atmosphere, style of play and stuff,” Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said before the game Tuesday. “I’m excited.”

Climate Pledge Arena, where those teams met again Tuesday night, was the setting for two lowlights of that series. Makar’s late shove into the glass injured Seattle leading-scorer Jared McCann, causing him to miss the last three games of the series and the first three of the Western Conference semifinal against the Dallas Stars.

Makar, one of the league’s top defensemen, was suspended one game. After the hit in Game 4 and when he returned to Climate Pledge Arena for Game 6, he was booed every time he touched the puck.

Seattle’s opening-night crowd happily carried that tradition into the new season, filling the building with angry noise when Makar merely sent the puck on its merry way.

“I put myself in a spot where that’s going to happen, for how(ever) long it is. You have to reap the consequences for that,” Makar said Tuesday.

“Looking back on it, obviously I never want to put myself in a position like that. That one’s on me. At the end of the day, just got to bite the pill.”

During Game 6, veteran Kraken winger Jordan Eberle drove former teammate Andrew Cogliano, now with the Avalanche, headfirst into the boards. The impact fractured the C5 lamina in Cogliano’s cervical spine. Incredibly, Cogliano kept playing, but he missed Game 7 and was in a red non-contact jersey throughout Colorado’s training camp this fall. He missed the very beginning of the regular season and made his debut Saturday in San Jose.

The recovery was rough, but as a spinal injury, it clearly could have been much worse. Cogliano said his doctors in Denver had a good handle on everything and that the Avalanche organization supported him.

“I took it pretty slowly, made sure I was recovered and on the right track,” he said. “At the end of the day, I still have some residual stuff that will probably last for a little bit.

“Obviously fortunate with that hit last year. Able to turn things around pretty quickly and get back into the season pretty quickly.”

Eberle didn’t have a hearing, wasn’t suspended and was only called for a minor penalty. The extent of Cogliano’s injury wasn’t immediately known, which could have played a part.

“I was happy to see him back in the third, and then obviously you hear he’s hurt the next day, and it’s tough,” Eberle said afterward. “But for me, it’s just trying to play hockey, and I think everyone knows the way I play. I’m obviously never trying to hurt anybody.”

McCann, too, has recovered and resumed his spot on the Avalanche’s top line with Eberle and Matty Beniers. He had one of the Kraken’s two goals in their first three games.

The Kraken (0-2-1) got off to a bumpy start while opening the 2023-24 season on a three-game road trip. They lost in regulation in Vegas and Nashville, then in a shootout in St. Louis, with the offensive production off to a slow start.

“You can put all the hype in the world you want coming out of the playoffs last year, but it’s about this year for us,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “What we’re fighting for and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

If the players wanted to channel any emotions that came with the matchup or the rocking building Tuesday night, though, Hakstol supported it.

The Avalanche were looking to sweep their own three-game road trip to start the season. Coach Jared Bednar listed off Seattle’s added motivations but called it “business as usual” for Colorado.

He expected an element of intensity, evidenced by Colorado’s Logan O’Connor pummeling Eberle between the penalty boxes just 80 seconds into the game. The fight was brief, but the message was clear — there are old scores to settle here.

Plus, the general hard feelings.

“They ended our season, so that can’t be taken lightly,” Makar said.