NHL free agency began two weeks ago, with leaguewide signings and trades. The Kraken were busy, letting players go and taking on others to better position a team with plenty of expectations coming off a surprising playoff run.

Now that the dust has largely settled, we’ve got … well, some questions, apparently. Let’s try to answer some right here.

Is the team as constructed better, worse or the same as ;last year's #SeaKraken team? How cam GMRF make a splash and add star power? — 🧑🏻‍🦼🦑🏒thomas the tumorigenic (@TheTumorigenic) July 12, 2023

Ah, a nice, loaded question from one of my favorite Twitter followers. I mean that, by the way, I wasn’t being sarcastic. But your question is loaded because if the Kraken get beyond next spring’s second playoff round, they are of course constructed brilliantly. But had Colorado scored in overtime of Game 4 of the opening playoff round back in April, they’d probably have finished the Kraken off in five contests as widely expected and folks would have spent all summer griping about roster construction.

So, it’s a game of literal inches we’re playing.

Already, I can poke some construction holes as the fourth line likely won’t be as productive. They’ve created roster room for future prospects such as center Shane Wright or winger Tye Kartye, but at the cost of a young, developing center/winger Morgan Geekie. So, while there is plenty of competition for spots, I don’t think the overall balance is quite as polished. They are counting an awful lot on younger guys to continue improving minus hiccups.

I don’t see salary cap room being as abundant for a late addition as when they landed Oliver Bjorkstrand a year ago. They’ve committed more than $10 million to goalies and that’s wonky. Barring a trade to shed salary, I think their big free agent splash, or something akin to one, is hoping Andre Burakovsky makes a great return from injury.

That said, they nearly made the conference final without Burakovsky. So, maybe his standout return is all that’s needed to surpass 100 points and make a deeper playoff run. That’s why this question is loaded. There is too much randomness in hockey and between the distinct regular and playoff seasons. You know when roster construction will be perfect? When they win the Stanley Cup. Until then, I’m not sure it’s better than last season yet.

The Kraken haven't done much in free agency to improve their squad, they may have even taken a step back from last year. What do they need to do to compete with the big 3 (Golden Knights, Kings, Oilers)? — Ryan Heinrichs (@ryanheinrichs) July 12, 2023

We already know they can hang with them as they did it most of last season before faltering the final weeks. Could they have beaten Vegas in the playoffs? Maybe, had they disposed of Colorado and Dallas much earlier on in those series by winning more on home ice.

For me, that’s what to look for. Can the Kraken play Dave Hakstol’s demanding system consistently without taking games off? It’s a style requiring relentless skating and the Kraken seemed worn out at times in the regular season and playoffs. By the second round against Dallas, they’d look great one night and gassed the next.

So, if minor summer tweaks can change that dynamic then perhaps the Kraken have done enough to hang with the big boys longer. Daniel Sprong may have scored 21 goals, but wasn’t exactly the dream two-way presence the system demands. Maybe Kailer Yamamoto is an upgrade, regardless of goal totals? We’ll see.

As for major additions, the CapFriendly website has the Kraken at $9 million in remaining space before the pending Vince Dunn extension or arbitration ruling.

So, if Dunn gets $7 million or $8 million annually, there won’t much space left barring a trade of, say, goalie Chris Driedger. And they’re trying to stay flexible with roster spots as prospects Shane Wright, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans could be incoming this season.

Meaning, they appear to be banking on Burakovsky not missing a beat in his return and continued progression by forwards Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen.

There’s danger to that. Beniers wouldn’t be the first victim of a sophomore slump. And Tolvanen had just a half-season’s breakout. So, a drop-off by any two of those three could really hurt because the Kraken already jettisoned 44 combined goals by Sprong, Geekie and Ryan Donato that won’t completely be offset by two-way grit.

Also, we haven’t even discussed whether Jared McCann can replicate his 40-goal season. If he does, a lot of these concerns will be moot.

Which tweener prospects and fringe players (Kartye, Evans, Fleury, Lind, Yamo, Daccord etc.) would need to clear waivers and who is likely getting claimed?



I OBVIOUSLY KNOW THE ANSWER AS YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD FAKE GM BUT DO IT FOR THE PEOPLE, GEOFF.



Thank you. — Seattle Kraken GM (@SeattleKrakenGM) July 13, 2023

Kartye and Evans are waiver exempt, as are Wright and Beniers for that matter. Yamamoto, Daccord, Fleury and Lind are not because they’ve played at least three professional seasons — one game counts as a season — since age 20.

So, if the Kraken send them to the AHL out of training camp, they must clear waivers. There is always a flurry of waiver activity right at camp’s end, as teams figure opponents are mostly set with rosters and won’t have room to make a claim.

But some get claimed anyway.

Daccord is coming off a strong AHL playoffs and earning a manageable $1.2 million each of the next two seasons. Teams might feel he’s NHL-ready and put in a claim given the low cost. Remember, Driedger, also a backup candidate, will make triple that this season.

Some might also view Lind as ready but roster-blocked and grab his two-way contract that’s just $775,000 if he plays in the NHL. Yamamoto, I don’t think so, as anyone could have already had him as a free agent before the Kraken got him. Fleury is a different story at $800,000 annually the next two seasons. He was a restricted free agent, meaning only the Kraken negotiated with him. A right-handed shot, NHL-ready defender at his age would entice many teams and all it takes is one to claim him.

With Kartye (LW) Wright (C) Lind (RW) Evans (D) and Daccord (G) all knocking at the door of the Kraken roster, do you see any of the 5 starting on the team after camp? Or do you think they will just be on stand by from Injuries / Illness. — Seattle Kraken Kingdom (@SeKrakenKingdom) July 12, 2023

Yes, I can see Daccord making the team and maybe Wright. The Kraken signed Daccord for two years, so they plan on him staying longer than Driedger. And if Daccord outplays Driedger in preseason, I don’t see a financial reason to stick with the guy coming off knee surgery. You can play Driedger in the AHL, let him acclimate to a regular pro schedule again and then bring him up if needed.

The point I previously made about waivers also comes into play here.

It might be safer to have Driedger initially be the AHL-designated goalie out of camp as he’s returning from surgery and costs $3.5 million. He’s less likely to be claimed. But if he is, at least his salary gets dumped. Whereas, if Daccord gets demoted and claimed, you’re left only with a costlier backup goalie this season and none for next.

With Wright, his status is still murky if the Kraken don’t keep him all season. Ron Francis keeps hinting at a pending deal to avoid Wright returning to major junior hockey as rules require for teenage draft picks demoted by NHL teams. But until that’s a certainly, I can’t see the Kraken repeating Wright’s junior hockey odyssey of last season. He needs to play pro. The AHL would be perfect if rules were different. So, barring a rule exception, I can see the Kraken keeping Wright all season. Or, at least for the nine-game NHL trial maximum to start the season off.

The other guys mentioned, there isn’t room. Kartye’s playoff performance aside, another AHL season won’t hurt a guy who just recently was an undrafted junior player. Can Lind beat out Yamamoto, Pierre-Édouard Bellemare or Brandon Tanev? I doubt it. Evans might debut this season, but I don’t see it out of camp. Part of a second AHL season wouldn’t hurt him.