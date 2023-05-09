A prolonged skirmish not long after a controversial goal that broke Tuesday night’s game wide open served notice the Kraken were getting fed up with goalie Philipp Grubauer being bumped and whacked at.

But by the time those multiple wrestling matches ended, leaving Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson with a cut on the bridge of his nose, the home side was down three goals on its way to a 6-3 loss in Game 4 of a Western Conference semifinal series now tied 2-2. The reason the visiting Stars walked out of Climate Pledge Arena having regained home-ice advantage in this series: They made Grubauer’s night miserable, and their own netminder was left relatively alone until it was too late.

“We didn’t get to our game until the third period,” said Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz, who scored a pair of goals, each time with his team already trailing by four. “They had a higher desperation to start the game, executed better. They were the more aggressive team and we were on our heels and unable to get much going offensively.”

The Kraken managed only 10 shots the first two periods against struggling Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger and whiffed on most of the few point-blank chances they had against him. Schwartz scored his first goal with 8:14 to play in the second period but his team would register just a lone additional shot the rest of the frame.

Roope Hintz added another Dallas tally to make it 5-1 with 53 seconds to go until intermission.

Schwartz and Larsson scored third-period goals for a Kraken team that came out flying with little to lose, but Max Domi scored his second of the game on an empty net with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker late.

The best-of-seven series shifts back to American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 5 on Thursday night.

“In the third, we could have scored four or five goals once we got to our game,” Schwartz said. “We had good looks. We’ve just got to be ready from the get go.”

Jamie Benn opened the scoring for Dallas late in the first period and would be the central figure of a controversial middle-frame goal by Domi that swung the contest for good. Benn knocked Grubauer over when he clearly had two skates in his goal crease, forcing the goalie to scramble to get back up.

Grubauer did just that, then was knocked over again outside of his crease area when Carson Soucy shoved the Stars winger into the netminder just before Domi’s incoming shot found the back of the net. The Kraken challenged the play for goaltender interference — arguing Grubauer didn’t have a chance to get set after the first hit — but the goal was upheld after a fairly long video review.

“I have no idea what the hell goalie interference is anymore,” a frustrated Jared McCann said after making his return from a suspected-but-unconfirmed concussion in the opening round that sidelined him six games. “I really don’t. I don’t think anybody does. We thought it was guaranteed to be goalie interference He made contact with Grubi and then the puck went. It was pretty obvious, but I don’t know what else to say.”

That non-call left it 3-0, and the Kraken were assessed a two-minute minor penalty due to the failed coach’s challenge. It was moments later that a Stars player took a whack at Grubauer’s glove as he froze the puck while killing the penalty, prompting an instant reaction from multiple Kraken players clearly annoyed with the extra liberties being taken.

Once play finally resumed, Joe Pavelski got in close during the power play and scored his sixth goal of the series to make it 4-0.

Schwartz would score just 54 seconds later after Justin Schultz played a puck off the end boards and slipped him a quick pass for a bang-bang, net-front play. It was one of the few times all night to that point the Kraken got a shot on Oettinger from in close.

But the Kraken did little the rest of the period, and Hintz pretty much sealed it in the frame’s final minute, trapping an incoming shot in his skates and firing it past Grubauer from directly in front. Grubauer was pulled at intermission and replaced by Martin Jones, with the Kraken unwilling to let a goalie that’s been standout all postseason stay in any longer to risk being humiliated.

With the game all but done at that point, the Kraken came out hard and fast to start the third period — with Tye Kartye blasting an opponent off his skates with a legal open-ice hit. The Kraken then blitzed the net front on Oettinger in a way they hadn’t all night, getting rewarded with Schwartz firing home his second goal from in close.