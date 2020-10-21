Onetime NHL power forward Gary Roberts had a choice to make back in 1996 when a serious neck injury threatened to force him into early retirement at age 30.

The longtime, rugged Calgary Flames winger, contemplating a return to play, realized the golf games he’d been enjoying would soon be a permanent fixture in his life unless he got serious about his nutrition and overall fitness level. That he did, parlaying his revamped lifestyle into a dozen more NHL seasons until age 43, then an off-ice career as a Toronto-based high performance coach for several NHL, minor professional and amateur stars.

Roberts now brings his expertise to Seattle as a Kraken sports science and performance consultant, one of the more intriguing of seven new hockey operations hires announced Wednesday by the coming expansion franchise.

“I think fitness is dramatically different now than in my era,’’ Kraken general manager Ron Francis said of his 1980s and 1990s playing days. “One, I think the money is more significant and the guys pay a lot more attention to their fitness and nutrition in the off-season. They do different things to make themselves better. The way they train 12 months a year, they’re never really much out of shape.

“I think you saw a great example of that this summer when the league shut down in March and then they started the playoffs in August and September and the guys jumped in and the quality of hockey was at a high level.’’

So, the idea here is to find an even higher level for the Kraken by bringing in a guy that’s making as big a name for himself off the ice as he did while scoring 438 career goals and adding 471 assists over 1,224 career games and winning a Stanley Cup with Calgary in 1989.

Roberts is among several key additions to the team’s off-ice staff, including new head trainer Michael Booi, who spent the past few seasons as an assistant trainer with the Washington Capitals – winning a Cup there in 2018 – and with the Arizona Coyotes prior. Jeff Camelio is the team’s new equipment manager, coming over from an assistant’s role in Nashville.

Nate Brookreson is the strength and conditioning coach, having most recently been an assistant athletic director for strength and conditioning for Olympic sports at North Carolina State University. Tim Ohashi is the new head video analyst, reprising a role he held most recently with Capitals.

The Kraken have also made two more analytics hires, bringing Eric Mathiasen on as a hockey operations developer and John Mavroudis as a hockey operations data engineer. Mathiasen had been a senior technical designer at Microsoft, Mavroudis a technical program manager of data engineering at Hellosign, a Dropbox company.

Francis welcomed the additions to what he said will be a core component of the hockey operations team as planning begins towards its inaugural training camp at a new Northgate Mall facility just under a year from now. But the addition of Roberts, 54, the only non-fulltime hire – though the Kraken will be his only client team — could be a difference maker for a club that will be assembling a mixed core of players talent-wise in next year’s expansion draft.

Francis teamed with Roberts in Carolina early in the latter’s comeback phase in the late 1990s and the image never left him.

“After his neck injury, I think a lot of people told him he was done and he found a way to rehab it and train it and come back,’’ Francis said. “He was really careful with his diet and his prep and other stuff. And then he went on after retirement to build his business in training and conditioning. And I appreciate all the stuff he provides for a lot of the young hockey players that want to get to the league. And also guys that are in the American Hockey League and the NHL that want to train with him in the summertime.’’

Individual clients of Gary Roberts High Performance Training include Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and teammate James Neal, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele.

Francis first approached Roberts in June about the role, knowing he’d consulted with the Pittsburgh Penguins in opening their new training facility. He’d also worked with the Vegas Golden Knights and their fledgling expansion club and Francis figured – after speaking with Penguins GM Jim Rutherford and Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon – there was a strong fit.

Details are still being worked out, though Francis expects Roberts will want to attend the team’s development and training camp next year and make periodic on-site visits from there while still running his Toronto business.