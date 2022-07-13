The Seattle Kraken have several areas of concern, including backup goaltender, and others that could see upgrades.
Will they be able to shore up these areas or will they stay quiet? Follow along here for updates through free agency.
Report: Kraken add former Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz
Sportsnet anchor Elliotte Friedman is reporting that former Washington Capitals right-handed shot defenseman Justin Schultz, 32, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Kraken worth $3 million annually.
The Kraken had been in the market for a right-handed defender with puck-moving skills and Schultz, who compiled combined 50 points his last two seasons with the Caps, does fit that criteria.
Schultz, 32, has split 10 NHL seasons between the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. He had four goals and 19 assists in 74 games for the Capitals last season.
Schultz won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.