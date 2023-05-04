DALLAS — Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn isn’t a big believer in playoff road weariness, figuring postseason adrenaline alone should counter any fatigue this time of year.

What Dunn was more concerned about following Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to the hometown Stars was his team making the game “a lot harder than it needed to be” at times. That was glaringly evident during a second period in which they allowed a playoff high 19 shots and spent most of the frame running around in circles killing penalties and unable to get their own game untracked.

“Just the details weren’t there completely,” Dunn said. “As a group, the things we talk about every single time we didn’t really do every single shift. And at this time of the year, if you don’t do that, teams will make you pay.”

Jordan Eberle went upstairs on Jake Oettinger from close range in the final four minutes to get the Kraken within two and enable them to pull goalie Philipp Grubauer for an extra attacker. But the Kraken could get no closer in a game that was a lot more lopsided than the final score.

The Dallas victory evened the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal at 1-1 with Game 3 shifting to Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday night after both teams get an extra day off. For the Kraken, who’ve been home just two days out of the last nine, it should be a welcome chance to get their legs back under them, regardless of whether it was road travel, lack of execution or all the penalties taken that made them look sluggish.

“I think we were just a little bit safe and that’s where our team struggles,” Dunn said after a game in which the Kraken had some early chances, then rarely threatened Oettinger from in close until the final minutes of the contest. “We need to be more on our toes, more aggressive. We’re not the biggest, most physical team always so we need to use our speed and our sticks and our ability to be tight together and aggressive to create offensive chances and get the puck out of our end.”

Advertising

And that they rarely did in the middle frame, especially once the penalty box procession began.

Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring just seconds after one such penalty to Carson Soucy had expired. Joe Pavelski cashed in his fifth goal in fewer than five periods played this series while also on the power play with Will Borgen off as the dastardly second period ticked down.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored that frame to give Dallas a 2-0 lead before Tye Kartye got the Kraken on the board with a pinpoint wrist shot from the left circle. Kartye had started his shift by drilling a Stars player off his feet before finishing it with a goal that briefly gave his team some life.

But Pasvelski’s goal, jamming a rebound past Grubauer, restored the two-goal lead by intermission and completed a 20-minute display of dominance by Dallas that showed it still quite capable of winning this series. The Stars outshot the Kraken 19-9 in the period and would have overwhelmed them on the scoreboard if not for Grubauer’s continued acrobatics in net.

Tyler Seguin added a fourth Dallas goal on a net front deflection with nine minutes to play in the third

Grubauer kept things scoreless in the opening period when another late Kraken penalty taken by Soucy led to a barrage of Dallas shots in an otherwise tightly played frame. While the Stars outshot the Kraken 11-5 that period, three of the shots came on the late power play followed by two more right after it expired that Grubauer looked spectacular in stopping.

Advertising

His best saves were a kick-stop of a one-timed Max Domi slapper on the power play, followed by a denial on a Dadonov wraparound try similar to the one he later scored on. That followed at even strength when Grubauer somehow kept his eye on a point shot that changed direction big time when Roope Hintz deflected it from about 18 feet out.

But Grubauer couldn’t do it all — especially once the Kraken allowed Dallas forwards to go to the net seemingly at will. All four goals by the Stars were scored from close-in, two off rebounds, one on the wraparound and another on a deflection.

The Kraken had a couple of early scoring chances with the game still scoreless. Eberle had the biggest, working the puck forward on a 2-on-1 break and carrying it all the way through by himself before Oettinger stopped him on a last-second deke try.

Moments later, the Kraken had another chance from the high slot but the puck was fired wide. It was mostly downhill from that point onward as the rink and momentum seemed to tilt one-sidedly in the Stars’ favor.