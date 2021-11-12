Kraken center Yanni Gourde hasn’t been through a stretch of season like this one in quite some time.

His former Tampa Bay Lightning squad certainly went through adversity, like any NHL team, but the players always found enough within themselves to secure back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. It wasn’t just Gourde playing an unrelenting style on those Lightning teams, it was the entire squad that kept wearing down opponents.

That’s why the Kraken chose Gourde in the NHL expansion draft, hoping his style could be replicated team-wide. But the feisty forward said Friday he can’t just stand up in the dressing room and demand that teammates play like the reigning Cup champions.

“It’s not something that you can say,” Gourde said. “It’s something that you can show.”

And so, on Thursday, Gourde, who has three goals and four assists in 10 games, did just that. Shaking off soreness from two nights prior — when he scored a go-ahead goal against Vegas but left after taking a shot off his knee — Gourde gritted through 17 minutes of ice time against the Anaheim Ducks.

Though he failed to register a shot, Gourde made his presence felt — winning six of 10 faceoffs and equaling his season high with three hits. Gourde was a pest to the whistle on every shift, frequently trading shoves and jawing with Ducks players.

Advertising

And now, with the Kraken at 4-9-1 following a third consecutive loss Thursday, the team is leaning on Gourde and the rest of its leadership group to show the way out of this mess. Alternate captains Gourde, team scoring leader Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Adam Larsson and captain Mark Giordano must help the Kraken break a cycle of losing and inconsistent performance.

For Gourde, in his first season on any team’s leadership group, showing others how to play the game right is not an issue.

The 5-foot-9, 173-pounder had been overlooked at all hockey age levels due to size and has long made sure to leave whatever energy he has on the ice. His deep-seated fear of being cut by a team has never really left him.

“That’s part of me, that’s part of who I am,” he said. “It’s always going to be a part of me, so I’m never going to take anything for granted.”

And there’s no secret, he added, to how this Kraken team needs to work through this early-season face plant.

“It’s not going to be pretty,” Gourde said. “We’re just going to have to work extremely hard to find ways to win games, and once we do we might find our identity and how we’ve got to play to win consistently in this league.”

Advertising

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol met with players Friday before an optional skate at Climate Pledge Arena. Hakstol wasn’t pleased with their effort through the first half of the Anaheim game and let them know it.

“We talked about where we’re at right now,” Hakstol said. “We went through some of the things from last night and some of the specifics from early in the game. And we just talked a little bit more on a broader scale as well. A little bit more big picture.”

Hakstol said his leadership group of veterans “has been pretty accurate and spot on” in messaging to teammates.

“Yanni plays a huge role in it on different levels,” Hakstol said. “What you see on the ice, the first thing you notice is his competitiveness. Shift in and shift out, that absolute desire that he has and that extra effort that he has. That’s a huge piece of it.

“The part that isn’t as evidenced in watching him on the ice is the experience that he brings to our dressing room. The perspective that he brings.”

And Hakstol wants more of his players adopting Gourde’s sense of urgency. It doesn’t get easier: On Saturday the Kraken host the 9-4-0 Minnesota Wild to open a stretch of six of the next seven games being against playoff squads from last spring.

Advertising

Hakstol said the Kraken’s defensive play hasn’t always made things easy on goalie Philipp Grubauer, who kept Thursday’s first period close by stopping 13 of 14 shots. And though Grubauer looked unsteady later during a couple of longer-distance Anaheim goals — also allowing a stoppable Kevin Shattenkirk shot from the right circle to slip beneath his armpit late in the second period — Hakstol wasn’t pointing fingers.

“He was in a pretty good groove, especially early on when we weren’t scoring many goals for him,” Hakstol said of Grubauer. “But we were able to get some (winning) results, and he was a huge part of that.”

The Kraken, he added, made so many fundamental mistakes against Anaheim that the result looked as bad as could be from any vantage point. Hakstol said such total lapses have been rare but must stop given the team’s hard-nosed makeup is designed for it to play close games at the best of times.

“There’s no easy route for us to be able to look good and play well for 60 minutes,” he said. “And we have a good understanding of that.”

Gourde has a perfect understanding; borne of watching the Lightning physically sacrifice to win consecutive titles. His left shoulder had a torn labrum the past two seasons, and he put off surgery so he could keep playing in a quest for hockey’s ultimate prize.

“Guys would lay everything on the line,” he said. “If it was to block a shot, guys would lay down. It was just unbelievable, selfless plays where you just lay your body out there for a teammate. You take a hit to make sure that puck gets out of the zone.”

And now, the Kraken needs more of that from start to finish. If not to win any Cups this time around, at least to get through the next few weeks with their season intact.