Longtime hockey fan Marguerite Yeo didn’t immediately recognize the 6-foot-7, 255-pound man who had moved from Dallas into the Seattle home next door to hers a couple of summers ago.

Singapore native Yeo, 50, a technology industry marketing officer, started following the Vancouver Canucks while attending school in British Columbia in the 1990s, then the New York Rangers while working on the East Coast before moving to Seattle seven years ago. And though she’d bought a half-season Kraken ticket package, she had no idea until several games into the team’s October 2021 launch that the relocated Texas neighbor she’d assumed was in the oil business — and whose mail and smaller furniture deliveries she’d looked after during his frequent absences — was defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

So, when the fledgling “Ladies of the Kraken” private Facebook fan group Yeo was a member of needed a player to headline a fundraiser, they asked whether she could knock on her neighbor’s door.

“So, we kind of talked about it since the end of last season,” Yeo said of text discussions with Oleksiak. “And then, they went to the playoffs so that got delayed a little bit. Then, Jamie went back to Toronto to train, so we couldn’t do it earlier. But then, he reached out and said, ‘Hey, I know we talked about this, and I’d like to do something.’”

The result was a “Check Cancer at the Door” fundraiser held Sept. 15 at The Maxwell Hotel attended by 120 Ladies of the Kraken members, who’d paid $60 apiece to attend the sold-out event where Oleksiak autographed memorabilia and posed for photographs with them for more than two hours. It was the biggest event the group, the second largest all-women’s fan club of its kind in any NHL city with nearly 7,000 members, has staged to-date — raising more than $22,000 and counting (Oleksiak’s autographed merchandise in still being auctioned online) for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

The group itself is somewhat of a marketing dream for a fledgling Kraken team looking to broaden its fan base beyond traditional white male NHL demographics while forging deeper connections within the community. Beyond staging charity fundraisers, Ladies of the Kraken host fan gatherings at games, watch parties from other locations, volunteer for team holiday toy drives and partake in an online community where women can discuss hockey without the chauvinism and outright hostility they sometimes encounter when men get involved on other sports sites.

And as for the Kraken bolstering community ties, it doesn’t get more close-knit than your neighbor asking for fan club help. Oleksiak has family members who’ve battled cancer and had wanted to do more fundraising work centered on the illness.

“It was fantastic,” Oleksiak said of how quickly things came together after he’d reached back out to Yeo a few weeks ago. “We’d been discussing it and obviously it’s tough during the season and during the summer I was out of town, so it was kind of last minute. But I let her know, ‘Hey, I want to do this and if you have any time to set it up in the next week, I’ll do it.’ I give her credit. It was kind of short notice, but they put together a great, great event there.”

Oleksiak appreciates how Ladies of the Kraken can broaden the team’s appeal. His swimming star younger sister, Penny, is one of the most decorated Olympians in Canada’s history.

“I think that hockey, we take pride in making strides to be more inclusive,” he said. “And that (group) is just one of the aspects of it. I have sisters and you know that obviously, my sister’s very gifted athletically and has given me more appreciation for it. I just think it’s great to see the game grow and see it exposed to new people. When you see people that are not from maybe a traditional hockey fan base it’s awesome to see.”

It was Penny Oleksiak who’d spilled the beans to his neighbor Yeo about his hockey job after bumping into her while the family was in town for the Kraken’s 2021 home opener. Kraken players have since become more recognizable to fans as engagement grows following last spring’s surprising playoff run.

The concept behind Ladies of the Kraken was created by Stacey Nutini, a Las Vegas resident who formed a Ladies of the Knight fan group for women supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights three years ago. After a huge response the group’s first season-plus of operation, Nutini expanded to versions for all 32 NHL teams and says Seattle’s membership is second highest behind the 14,000 for Vegas.

“We have really great point people in Seattle,” Nutini said. “They set up a lot of in-person events. They do a lot of watch parties, community outreach. They also do Ladies of the Kraken nights out at Mariners games and some of the other Seattle sporting events. What I found from doing Vegas is that when the team is new, fans are looking for a place to go and belong.”

Maile Zahand, 47, an Issaquah-based moderator of the Ladies of the Kraken group, said membership jumped by 1,000 during the playoff run alone.

“The Ladies are active and engaged, that’s the thing,” Zahand said. “We always have a game day discussion thread in the group every game. The main thing about the group is that no question is too dumb to ask. There’s a safe space for women to feel comfortable.”

It was Zahand who scrambled to quickly organize much of the Oleksiak fundraiser, phoning around for space and selling out tickets within 24 hours once Yeo told her Oleksiak was in as long as the event happened before training camp. Oleksiak was the first Kraken regular to headline a group fundraiser — they staged one with AHL goalie and emergency Kraken backup Joey Daccord last season for his Arizona State University charity — and Zahand hopes this leads to bigger player engagement and events.

Zahand, a corporate auditor for Boeing, had never followed hockey until attending a Climate Pledge Arena open house — curious about the $1.15 billion overhaul of KeyArena — with her sons right after the Kraken’s inaugural game. Now, those sons, Chase, 8, and Cayden, 12, play the sport within the Junior Kraken program, and hockey is an integral part of her life.

“I never thought that in my mid-40s I could have a whole new social friend group,” she said. “The group is amazing. I literally got stopped at Safeway because a woman there was like, ‘You don’t know me, but I’m in the group.’”

And by extension of that broader fan engagement, Oleksiak and other Kraken players can no longer hide in plain sight — whether in their own neighborhoods or a hotel event space — as they once might have.