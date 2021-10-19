NEWARK, N.J. — Kraken center Yanni Gourde was activated for Tuesday night’s game against the Devils, allowing him to play for the first time since undergoing offseason labrum surgery on his left shoulder.

Gourde’s rapid return — he was set to center the top-line between Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle — beat even the most optimistic forecasts that he’d miss the first month or two of the season. Now, after an absence of only four games, he brings some needed energy to a Kraken offense that had scored just twice the past two games.

“I’m super excited to play with these guys,” Gourde said. “They’ve battled the first four games. They’re a great group, and tonight’s a great opportunity to come in and help the group, especially with how the last game went.”

That previous game, a 6-1 loss in Philadelphia on Monday, saw the Kraken lacking energy throughout after a strong opening 10 minutes. Gourde didn’t mince words when asked what his biggest impact might be.

“Bring my energy; that’s it,” Gourde said. “That’s all I’ve got.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had other roster juggling to do after goalie Chris Driedger was put on injured reserve and netminder Joey Daccord was recalled from the AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. Driedger was to have started Tuesday, but Daccord takes his spot for only his 10th NHL appearance.

Hakstol wouldn’t disclose the nature of Driedger’s injury but said it occurred during his relief outing Monday in which he replaced starter Philipp Grubauer about halfway through. Driedger played through whatever his injury was the rest of the way but now must sit out at least 10 days retroactive to Monday.

On Gourde’s return, Hakstol said it had been in the plans for a while. Gourde has “full availability” but was to be monitored throughout the game, given it was his debut and first contest since winning the Stanley Cup Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July.

And Hakstol welcomed the boost, his team needing a win to finish a difficult, season-opening road trip at .500 after a 1-2-1 start.