Playing catchup all night hadn’t exactly been the Kraken’s game plan following a week of heightened urgency as losses pile up quickly in this debut season.

Jared McCann, whose two goals Thursday night fresh out of COVID-19 protocol kept the Kraken close in an eventual 7-4 loss to the surging Anaheim Ducks, agreed that urgency might have affected the team a little too much heading in. The Kraken opened the game playing like a tentative team with skates encased in cement and sticks seized in a white-knuckled death grip.

And by the time they finally got it going in the second period, they were down by two and in catch-up mode the rest of the way in what became a third consecutive loss over a six-day span.

“We definitely put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” McCann said. “We’ve just got to relax. You can’t play hockey tight. That’s just not the way it works. We had some good shifts, and we hemmed them in there in the third period a lot. We can do it. We just need to believe in ourselves.”

Troy Terry, Josh Mahura and Kevin Shattenkirk scored second-period goals on a sometimes unsteady-looking Philipp Grubauer and those would keep the Ducks ahead to extend their winning streak to six games — their most since reeling off a franchise-record 11 back in 2015-16. McCann’s second of the night midway through the final frame got the Kraken back within one, but Sam Carrick and Troy Terry added empty-net goals late after Grubauer was pulled for an extra attacker.

All night long, the Kraken, now 4-9-1 seemed to play their best when falling behind by two.

Jordan Eberle had gotten the Kraken back to within 4-3 with a goal early in the third period by converting a 2-on-1 pass from Alex Wennberg into the open side past goalie John Gibson.

But Hampus Lindholm would score midway through the frame on a longshot through a screen that eluded Grubauer.

“I thought we started really slow,” Eberle said after his sixth goal the last four games. “They really took it to us early.”

Eberle agreed that the Kraken are feeling the pressure and that might have contributed to an opening frame in which they were outshot 14-4 and fell behind 1-0 on a goal by 18-year-old Mason McTavish, the No. 3 overall pick in July’s entry draft. Grubauer kept the Kraken in it from there, and they were fortunate to be down by just one after the opening frame.

But then Terry made it 2-0 in the second, and the Kraken would begin a stretch of countering quickly after to get back within one. Jaden Schwartz put one by Gibson from the left faceoff circle 33 seconds later to get his team on-the board.

Mahura restored the two-goal cushion for the visitors with a shot from the left point that found its way through traffic and beat Grubauer high. But that 3-1 lead didn’t last long as just 1:14 later, McCann, fresh off a return from COVID-19 protocol, redirected a Ryan Donato pass in with his skate to once again make it a one-goal game.

“We definitely feel pressure in the locker room, which we shouldn’t really when you look at the history of expansion,” Eberle said. “We feel we have a really good club. For the most part, we’ve been in every game; and when you look at our record, I feel we should have three or four more wins.

“And when you have that and things aren’t going right … you maybe start to question yourself a little bit.”

The Kraken generated sustained pressure on Gibson after McCann’s goal and came close to tying it 3-3. But Shattenkirk scored on a snapshot that sneaked under Grubauer’s armpit with just 3:14 to go in the period and sent the teams to intermission in a 4-2 game.

Right before the period ended, Brandon Tanev and goalie Gibson had some heated words and looked as if they might come to blows when the netminder leaned a shoulder into the Kraken forward as he skated on by. The teams had already been feisty after Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon got his elbow up high on Isac Lundestrom and sent him to the ice in a heap.

Ducks forward Max Comtois immediately went after Lauzon, who got the better of him in a brief exchange of punches. Lauzon tried to fire up his team and the crowd by waving his arms as he headed to the penalty box.

But Lauzon later in the second period had to deal with a much tougher customer in Josh Manson, who dropped his gloves and landed a flurry of punches. Lauzon held his own and managed to score a few blows, eventually falling on top of Manson.

Still, it wouldn’t fire up his team enough to overcome the deficit.

“This group is going to continue to push back, but it’s not really just about that, it’s about the complete 60-minute performance — which we did not have tonight,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “It put us in a real tough spot as we come out of that first period. Back on our heels. We got going partway through the second period, gave ourselves a chance, but ultimately it’s really hard to dig out of a hole.”