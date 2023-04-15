Before the Kraken’s debut in the NHL playoffs, here are 10 of the most memorable moments from the 2022-23 regular season.

Beniers’ goal in seven seconds

SEVEN STRAIGHT WINS



Matty Beniers scores the game-winner in overtime! pic.twitter.com/jO2rIujCYQ — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) December 2, 2022

If you went for a drink of water between the third period and the start of overtime during the Kraken’s game Dec. 1 against the Washington Capitals, you might have missed the resolution of this one — a Matty Beniers goal seven seconds into overtime. Jaden Schwartz was on the bench, and he almost missed it for the same reason.

“I looked up, and he was on a breakaway. It happened fast, but they were hungry off the faceoff,” Schwartz said.

Beniers won the opening faceoff of overtime and went five-hole on stunned goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

The Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2, pushing the Kraken’s then-franchise record to seven consecutive victories. That was Beniers’ 10th goal of the season. By March, the rookie was up to 20.

Burakovsky’s OT goal ends wild 9-8 win

ANDRE BURAKOVSKY WINS IT FOR SEATTLE IN OVERTIME! 9-8, KRAKEN WIN!#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/JZdogBxtyH — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 30, 2022

In the game before Beniers struck in OT, the Kraken and Los Angeles Kings played one that had to be seen to be believed. There were six goals in the first 10 minutes of the second period, at an average of 1:36 apart, in a 9-8 Seattle victory Nov. 29.

Somehow there was only one lead change and two two-goal advantages the entire game. It matched the NHL record for most combined tying goals, with the Kings accounting for five of the six.

Andre Burakovsky put the game down during a too-many-men penalty in overtime.

“It was a kind of a messed-up night,” he said afterward. “I think we played a really bad game, and so did they.”

Really bad, but really memorable.

Beniers’ goal seals Kraken’s first playoff berth

Matty Beniers buries on the breakaway! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ik92rk5vWE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2023

Against the Arizona Coyotes, the win felt reasonably assured when Jared McCann scored late in the first period April 6.

But Seattle had developed a worrisome trend of letting go of late momentum, so the postseason spot didn’t feel fully secure until Jordan Eberle sent a pass up the middle to Beniers, who went in alone and put the puck in off the goal post to make it 4-1.

The Kraken won 4-2 to clinch in front of a delighted home crowd.

Jones stops Pastrnak in shutout at Boston

One Bruins legend stops another: Jones robs Pastrnak on the breakaway pic.twitter.com/nvOma6zT82 — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) January 13, 2023

Midway through the second period of their Jan. 12 game at Boston, goalie Martin Jones and the Kraken were hanging onto what looked like a flimsy 1-0 lead in the barn of the league’s top team. The Bruins hadn’t lost in regulation there all season.

Boston’s David Pastrnak had a step on Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz and went in on a breakaway. He tried to go low on Jones, who kicked it away.

Jones made 27 saves and turned in his second consecutive shutout in a win that was the talk of the league.

McCann hat trick highlights eighth win in row

THREE? YES HE McCANN! 🎩🎩🎩



Jared McCann nets three for his first @Enterprise hat trick of the season! pic.twitter.com/UxqnOlvKhe — NHL (@NHL) January 15, 2023

The first hat trick of McCann’s career made it 7-3 following a six-goal first period in Chicago on Jan. 14. Seattle went on to defeat the Blackhawks 8-5.

The Kraken broke their own win-streak record set earlier in the campaign and became the first team in the NHL’s 105 seasons to sweep a road trip of seven or more games.

Beniers knocked out of the All-Star Game

Tyler Myers takes a run at Matty Beniers far from the puck. That was uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/ZPcEkdibH6 — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) January 26, 2023

The good news Jan. 25: The Kraken’s long winless streak against their neighbors to the north, the Vancouver Canucks, was over, and the rivalry was heating up. The reason was grim.

Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers shoved Beniers, who was soon headed for a national spotlight at the NHL All-Star Game, away from the play. Beniers fell awkwardly, his head striking the ice. He later said he suffered his first confirmed concussion, and Myers earned the ire of Kraken fans.

Beniers missed the last two games before the All-Star break and was ruled out. The Kraken did not have a representative at the showcase, as Beniers was replaced by Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson.

Buoy rappels from rafters to make debut

The Seattle Kraken finally have a mascot- BUOY THE TROLL!#SEAKraken pic.twitter.com/mQp5bRwuSS — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) October 2, 2022

“A blue, scraggly sea troll with hockey-flow-style hair named Buoy rappelled from the Climate Pledge Arena rafters to launch a new chapter for a franchise hoping to advance its on- and off-ice legacy,” The Times reported Oct. 1.

“There was a long list of names that we looked at,” said Lamont Buford, the Kraken’s vice president of live entertainment and game presentation. “We looked at the Seattle area, we looked at the water, we looked at our brand. And just like a buoy floating out on the water, it just happened to pop up, and we stumbled on it.”

Reactions were initially mixed, but Buoy has become a popular figure at home games.

Tolvanen drops two goals on former team

NHL Video Highlight – Eeli Tolvanen scores against the Nashville Predators to make it 3-1. pic.twitter.com/HEmFFlBgAB — Seattle Kraken Gamebot (@KrakenGameBot) March 25, 2023

Outgoing Predators general manager David Poile was already questioning his choices with Eeli Tolvanen, who was lost to the Kraken in a December waiver-wire claim. A frequent scratch in Nashville, Tolvanen began chipping in goals regularly with Seattle.

And against the Predators on March 25, Tolvanen and Daniel Sprong had given the Kraken a two-goal lead in the first period. Tolvanen then provided crucial breathing room on a mistake by Nashville goalie Juuse Saros in the second, damaging the Predators’ slim playoff hopes and helping the Kraken strengthen their own.

Seattle gets Winter Classic

"We love the market."



Steve Mayer talks to @JeffMarek and @FriedgeHNIC about why Seattle was chosen to host the 2024 #WinterClassic. pic.twitter.com/C7c5lSiXeR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 2, 2023

On Jan. 2, the Kraken were awarded their first outdoor game, to be played Jan. 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL liked that it would have the ability to only partially close the ballpark’s roof directly over the rink if it rains.

New dads Eberle, Jones sink Penguins

NHL Video Highlight – Jordan Eberle scores against the Pittsburgh Penguins to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/4JFAsksnxj — Seattle Kraken Gamebot (@KrakenGameBot) October 30, 2022

These weren’t your inaugural-season Seattle Kraken, the team announced Oct. 29 while knocking off perennial playoff contender Pittsburgh 3-1 in a tight, energetic game at Climate Pledge Arena that featured multiple disallowed goals.

Childhood teammates Eberle and Jones had both welcomed sons the day before.

Eberle scored his first of the season midway through the second period, and Seattle newcomer Jones stopped 32 shots in his best Kraken performance to that point.