From scooping pucks to Moose poop, things are picking up for Kraken rookie center Shane Wright.

The first — bagging the pucks at the end of practices and morning skates — is the price one pays for being a team newcomer. The second is the potential cost of breaking free from Seattle hotel life.

Wright (one assist, seven games) has been perched in a hotel as he approaches the 10-game mark that will determine whether the first year of his entry-level contract kicks in. He threw out some “feelers, little hints here and there” that he’d like to crash with someone instead.

His Kraken teammates discussed continuing the NHL tradition of having veterans host young teammates, and Ryan Donato stepped up, offering a spare bedroom in his new Kirkland abode with the blessing of his fiancee.

Donato, 26, and Wright, 18, have spent time as healthy scratches this season, practicing separate from the game group on occasion. Donato expects Wright will be a respectful roommate.

That doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a chore chart. Wright wouldn’t mind taking out the garbage.

Advertising

“Maybe pooper-scooper duty outside with the dog,” Donato mused. He has a golden retriever named Moose.

“Depends how much of a mess [Wright] makes. I’ll see what he has to do with chores.”

Donato called it a “no-brainer” sharing his new home with his new teammate but acknowledged a theoretical drawback.

“Sometimes when you want to get away from the game, that’s the toughest part about it — you want to have an escape,” Donato said. “But I think he’s a very respectful kid. He wants his own space, too.

“If he wants to get away, he can get away. If he wants to be a part of it, he can come down and hang out with us and our dog. I think he’s kind of got the best of both worlds, and so do I.”

Wright has moved in and is enjoying living in a real house with hearty, home-cooked meals. He’s appeared in each of the Kraken’s past two games, sliding into the lineup in place of injured Jared McCann (day-to-day, lower body).

Advertising

“Two games I’ve certainly built some confidence off of,” Wright said.

In the most recent outing Saturday in Pittsburgh, he was plus-one in 8:42 of playing time with two penalty minutes. He experienced that moment, when an NHL rookie sees his childhood idol across the ice for the first time.

He has Sidney Crosby’s powder-blue Winter Classic jersey at home.

“Pretty surreal moment, for sure,” Wright said.

Wright thought Thursday’s 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild was his best game of the season. He was again plus-one with a blocked shot in a season-high 13:45 of ice time, almost two minutes of which was spent with the second power-play unit.

“I look at his work every day,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Everybody focuses on his game performance, on his game action — that’s only part of it for me. I watch the way he’s working off the ice, on the ice, in practice and during games.

“Showing progress isn’t easy. Some days you’re going to advance, some days you get pushed back a little bit. It’s always about how you come back the next day.

Advertising

“A lot of the things I look for in Shane, and really every player, is how you react to either small failures or small successes. What does your work look like the next day?”

Donato’s offseason and first few weeks of the campaign had their ups and downs, but he’s carved out a spot for himself. He’s appeared in 10 of 13 games and has been in the lineup for the entirety of the Kraken’s (7-4-2) four-game win streak.

“It’s nice to have it go the other way for once,” Donato said. “If we continue to build on it, learn how to be a team that wins and handles it and stays the same way, I think it could be exciting for us.”

He’s found some chemistry with Morgan Geekie (three goals, two assists during the streak) and Daniel Sprong (one goal, three assists) on a fourth line that’s been regularly chipping in goals. New landlord Donato, who scored a career-high 16 goals last season, said he’s pleased with how he’s used what he’s been given.

“I just know when I’ve gotten my chances and played, I’ve played pretty good hockey,” Donato said.

“You always want more for yourself, and I definitely think I can give more as well.”