Write Ryan Donato’s name in the history books.

With 8:28 left in the second period, Donato netted a rebound to score the Kraken’s first goal in franchise history.

remember this video for future trivia questions.@donatoryan making us all proud! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Os7WhWaEHp — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 13, 2021

Donato wasn’t one of the first rostered Kraken players; he signed right before training camp. But it’s his name that will be in history forever as the first Kraken goal scorer.

And it looked a lot like the goal he scored in the final preseason game in Vancouver, where he buried a rebound.

If he can do that for Seattle, what a late pickup.

Seattle Times staff reporter Marisa Ingemi contributed to this report.