Write Ryan Donato’s name in the history books.
With 8:28 left in the second period, Donato netted a rebound to score the Kraken’s first goal in franchise history.
Donato wasn’t one of the first rostered Kraken players; he signed right before training camp. But it’s his name that will be in history forever as the first Kraken goal scorer.
And it looked a lot like the goal he scored in the final preseason game in Vancouver, where he buried a rebound.
If he can do that for Seattle, what a late pickup.
Seattle Times staff reporter Marisa Ingemi contributed to this report.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.