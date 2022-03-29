Inside the NHL

Something big happened with the Kraken that went relatively unnoticed Monday night in the latter stages of their 6-1 rout of the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kraken played their best game all season, taking down a bona fide playoff contender in rather humiliating fashion in its home building. In the NHL, going on a century-plus, that’s been the cue for rough stuff to begin. And sure enough, with the game essentially over midway through the final period, the Kings — with nothing more to lose — began taking liberties on goalie Chris Driedger.

Kings defenseman Sean Durzi took a pass in the high slot and got off a halfhearted shot on goal that Driedger easily covered up. Rather than wait for the whistle, Durzi kept going and jabbed his stick in at Driedger’s prone pad — which in the NHL is supposed to always draw a crowd.

Problem is, another thing that also is supposed to draw good NHL teams into skirmishes and usually full-on fights is when a player takes down an opposing team’s top scorer in dangerous fashion. That happened Saturday night when 6-foot-5, 220-pound Kings defenseman Quinton Byfield sent an off-balance 6-1, 185-pound Jared McCann slamming defenselessly into the side boards.

Now, Byfield didn’t flat-out attack McCann. But during their collision he also — perhaps inadvertently, perhaps not — helped speed along McCann’s momentum and worsened what could have been a dangerous boards collision. McCann remained on the ice several moments before gingerly heading to the bench.

Morgan Geekie was closest to the play, looked at Byfield and cross-checked him across the chest. Byfield returned the favor, which would lead to both drawing minor penalties.

It was several long seconds before Kole Lind skated over from another part of the ice, approached Byfield and gave him a shot to his chest as if looking to initiate a fight.

Others intervened, and no fight happened. But that was it as far as a Kraken response.

Back when Kraken coach Dave Hakstol played his minor professional hockey in the 1990s, anyone taking out a team’s star — intentionally or otherwise — would have to literally fight his way to the safety of the bench. Sometimes there’d be nobody left on that bench when he arrived, because players would all be out on the ice joining the brawl.

Hakstol was asked Monday about his team’s response to the McCann hit. He was clearly not impressed.

“That should be an absolute team response there,” Hakstol said. “You asked it directly, I’ll answer it directly. We’ve had some great responses this year. We’ve had some disappointing responses. So as you build the foundation, there’s no room for anything but a response.

“I hope that answers your question. I’ll keep the rest of my thoughts behind closed doors.”

Hakstol apparently did share his thoughts with players in the dressing room. And when the Kings began taking liberties around Driedger’s crease during Monday night’s rematch game, even before the score got out of hand, the response was there.

First it was Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot aggressively taking Alex Iafallo to the ice as he tried to enter the crease once Driedger had smothered the puck. The two would trade blows and wrestle for a bit, but their rather physical exchange managed not to draw any penalties because the NHL both expects and tolerates such reactions.

All game long, in fact, the Kraken defenders showed little tolerance for anybody trying to go to the net too aggressively. Which brings us back to Durzi, a 6-foot, 190-pounder known for never letting up and trying to light fires under his Kings team.

This time, when Durzi kept going at Driedger after the play, it was Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn whose flame got lit. Dunn took down Durzi, and when the Kings defenseman showed some initial resistance the Kraken blue-liner grabbed his jersey and eventually popped him one in the noggin.

And the fight was on. It was a pretty good welterweight tilt, with Dunn more than holding his own, landing a couple punches and just missing on a knockout uppercut try.

Upon concluding his postgame media session Monday, Hakstol began walking out, then turned and said with a grin: “You see Dunner’s response?”

Hakstol’s point apparently resonated with his players. It isn’t about inducing “Slap Shot” movie-style mayhem on the ice. It’s to let opponents know they can’t take down the Kraken’s top scorers or run at their goaltenders.

Driedger has already missed time because of two knee injuries. Players coming in at him late, when his leg is extended for a save, risks him toppling over awkwardly and reinjuring the knee.

With McCann, it goes without saying the Kraken can’t lose their 24-goal man. Especially after he just signed a five-year, $25 million extension.

So the message needs delivering: Touch our most important guys, you’ll pay.

And it can’t be Lind alone — no matter how well he can handle himself — delivering that message to an opposing defenseman who stands four inches taller and outweighs him by 40 pounds. The Kraken defensemen are the ones expected to respond most physically when an opposing blue-liner or known scrapper starts going at guys.

Jeremy Lauzon understood that principle better than anyone. Before his trade to Nashville last week, Lauzon was like a honey-badger going after any opponent who even breathed the wrong way at his goalie or one of the Kraken’s smaller forwards.

It didn’t matter how much bigger the other player was. Lauzon never hesitated.

This isn’t about fighting proactively to intimidate other teams, circa 1990s and prior, which so many have rightfully lobbied — with relative success — to rid from hockey. It’s about self-policing what referees can’t and protecting teammates by making sure opponents behave around them.

Applied correctly, this type of selective “response” serves as a deterrent that can reduce overall fighting. No NHL player truly wants to fight. And if he can avoid one by taking care not to fling another team’s top scorer defenselessly into the boards, it’s a decision most would wisely take.

The Kraken’s big win in L.A. was another small step toward where they want to be. And if they want to keep registering such wins consistently the way the modern NHL operates, Dunn’s response is one they’ll inevitably need to master.