Another close game, another dent in the crossbar instead of a goal. In response, the Seattle Kraken’s Jordan Eberle paraphrased a quote from The Mighty Ducks.

“Hits three inches the other way and it completely misses the net,” the Kraken alternate captain reasoned, with some inspiration from Charlie Conway. “You can’t really focus on that stuff.”

They didn’t, and the Kraken have won consecutive games in overtime after going back to the drawing board with 3-on-3 play in practice this week. Eberle scored midway through the extra period for a 3-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

“All we had to figure out is just get 7 and 13 (Eberle and Brandon Tanev) on the ice. That’s the formula. I don’t think it has anything to do with the practice,” coach Dave Hakstol said. It was another joke — probably.

“It was a different overtime tonight. We didn’t have the puck a whole lot, but we defended really well. We didn’t give up anything threatening. We were patient.”

Eberle, who had the primary assist on the overtime winner in Thursday’s game, went in on a 2-on-1 with Tanev and held onto it.

Advertising

Earlier, the Kraken (10-5-3) man advantage got back on the board but at a price. The teams traded goals on the same power play belonging to the hosts. L.A.’s Trevor Moore scored short-handed 35 seconds into the third period, then 18 seconds later Seattle’s Daniel Sprong scored his third goal of the season to tie the game at 2.

Moore accepted a pass on the logo at center ice and beat Kraken goaltender Martin Jones high blocker side with Andre Burakovsky and Eberle a step behind.

“That can really flip momentum,” Hakstol said. “That can be a switch on the game. The fact that the next power-play group went out there and was able to answer was really important.”

Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (two assists) set up Sprong at the left faceoff dot. Sprong and Kings goaltender Cal Petersen were left pumping their arms — Sprong in celebration, Petersen as if to say he should have had that one.

“I work on it a good amount in practice, the no-look five-hole. But it hasn’t been going in for me when I tried it in a game,” Sprong said.

Sprong came into Kraken training camp on a professional tryout, with the advice that his defense needed to improve.

Advertising

“We’re not getting scored on right now as a line. I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” said Sprong, who has been playing on the fourth line with Ryan Donato and Morgan Geekie.

On the opening goal, the Kraken turned around the Kings’ chance to dump the puck into the Seattle zone. Eberle centered and nicked Matty Beniers (two assists), who hopped forward as Jared McCann fired into the empty space behind him. McCann scored the 100th goal of his career and his second in two games.

That was the only scoring play of a relatively quiet first period.

The Kraken had their own clearing issues on the tying goal. Will Borgen’s attempt to get the puck across the blue line shot right back at Seattle. Los Angeles’ Phillip Danault pinched Cale Fleury off the puck along the boards and drifted toward the net. His shot appeared to glance off Tanev’s stick and over Jones, who lost track of it. Danault batted it out of midair into the net, just to be safe, with 1:08 left in the second period.

Jones denied Jaret Anderson-Dolan’s point-blank chance with a sliding kick save to keep the game tied at 2 in the third period. Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson later laid a heavy open-ice hit on Danault, with the crowd’s approval.

Jones made 27 saves.

“If you look over the last eight, nine, ten games, there’s a reason our team is growing in confidence,” Hakstol said.

BOX SCORE