Yes, Davy Jones probably will have a locker. At least, they’re working on it.

The new Kraken team dog has been in their locker room before. For the past couple of weeks, he has gotten to know the players and team staff before he was introduced to the world during Monday’s victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena.

So, coach Dave Hakstol has competition for the most popular “Dave-y” in the locker room.

“He’s been playing with all (the players),” Kraken corporate communications manager De’Aira Anderson said. “Dave Hakstol really likes him. It’s nice when we get to bring (Davy Jones) downstairs; they’re all really excited to see him.”

Davy Jones has not been in attendance for a Kraken loss, the nine-game losing streak just lore to the four-month-old Husky mix. He lives with Chris and Emily Scarbrough in White Center and will make appearances at Kraken games and practices.

Unlike most team dogs across the NHL training to be service dogs, Davy will be trained to be a therapy dog. He comes to Seattle via Dog Gone Seattle, a foster-based rescue organization. Canidae Pet Food Company is sponsoring his stay in Seattle and paid for his medical bills, food and training.

Advertising

Dog Gone Seattle is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving homeless dogs in high-kill shelters in Washington and elsewhere; Davy Jones came from Texas. The foundation is 100 percent funded through adoption fees and donations.

“We worked with our adoption agency and partner and Dog Gone Seattle to identify a puppy that could be trained, was already proven to be good with other dogs and other cats and children,” said Chris Scarbrough, who is also a leader on the Kraken’s app development team. “So they (a Husky mix) would be a good fit all those parameters, and it just so happens to be a Husky. And so it felt like a natural choice for us.”

The Kraken and Scarbroughs worked together to find the perfect name for Davy, ensuring they didn’t use the same name as previous NHL team dogs and finding something to fit the Kraken specifically.

Davy Jones lives with the Scarbroughs’ other dog, Doug, and two cats, and he gets along with all of them. Davy and Doug having alliteration was another reason for picking the name, and they’ve bonded.

“They are really good friends,” Chris Scarbrough said.

It was also important for Kraken to adopt a dog, and because service dogs have to be purebred, they decided to train Davy as a therapy dog.

“In order to get him trained, we had to go the therapy route just because he is a mix,” Anderson said. “It was really important to us to show the value of adopting dogs. There are plenty of dogs around that need to be adopted.”

Advertising

They are considering which programs in which to get Davy trained, and most of it is about ensuring his temperament is compatible. Once he gets certified, he’ll be able to go out in the community and be a part of events.

Thus far, he’s gotten along great with everyone. He had a fun time at his first hockey game and reacted well to a chaotic environment.

“He liked the ferry horns (when the Kraken scored),” Chris said. “His ears would perk up.”

Forward Joonas Donskoi led one of the ferry horns loose with his shootout goal to give the Kraken a win in that first game for Davy Jones.

He would like to see more of the team dog.

“Every team needs a puppy, I think,” he said after the game.

Davy has had fun being around all the Kraken players — goalie Joey Daccord was the lone player allergic to dogs — but has really enjoyed being around goalie Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Grubauer, who has a dog, asked if Davy could learn how to shake hands.

Advertising

At a media availability on Tuesday at Kraken Community Iceplex, Davy was doing just that.

He’s also getting used to the goalie pads, because they make people bigger and it “confused him,” but he’s warmed up to the hockey environment, including running around on the ice.

“He loved it so much,” Chris Scarbrough said. “He got a little overexcited and had an accident out there. But he was running around chasing pucks. It’s adorable.”

The Kraken looked within the organization for someone to adopt, because unlike team service dogs Davy will be a part of the organization long term.

Now he is a part of the Scarbrough family and the Kraken family.

As the NHL’s first season in Seattle continues, it’s also Davy Jones’ first year of life. So far, it’s been pretty good, and he’ll grow up around hockey.

“He was good with kids, so we can do the therapy dog thing and can stay well-behaved in stressful environments, like the game (Monday) where he had people petting him, taking pictures,” Scarbrough said. “He was very popular (Monday) night and handled it like a champ. It was awesome. He loved it. He crashed hard after the game.”