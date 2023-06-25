Top Kraken center Matty Beniers sheds the “rookie” modifier Monday night at the NHL Awards (5 p.m., TNT) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, when he finds out whether he’s at the top of his class.

Beniers is the apparent front-runner for the Calder Memorial Trophy, the league’s rookie of the year award. He’s in town with his family, as is Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, who is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year.

“It’d be very cool, very nice. And I’d be very humbled,” Beniers, 20, said before heading off for the summer. “Maybe a good kind of marker, and cool for the guys on our team to see what they helped us — helped me — accomplish. A lot of credit to them.”

The Calder talk began before the previous campaign even wrapped up. Beniers collected nine points in 10 games at the end of the 2021-22 season after turning pro out of the University of Michigan.

He assumed a prominent role with the Kraken immediately and spent the whole season on one of the first two lines. He centered what became the top line, flanked by Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann. His 24 goals and 33 assists led all rookies. He appeared in all but two regular-season games and all 14 playoff games.

The Calder Trophy is awarded annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.” Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submit their top five choices at the conclusion of the regular season.

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power, Beniers’ teammate at Michigan and good friend, and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner are the other finalists. Power was the player picked just ahead of Beniers in the 2021 draft. They were the first and second overall selections.

Hakstol, 54, is a first-time nominee for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the NHL coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success” as voted on by the National Association of Broadcasters. Again, it’s a regular-season award.

With Jim Montgomery at the helm, the Boston Bruins racked up the most wins (65) and points (135) in a single season in league history. They also won the Presidents’ Trophy with the best regular-season record. First-time finalist Montgomery is the expected winner, up against a pair of coaches from much-improved teams — Hakstol and Lindy Ruff of the New Jersey Devils, who’s been a Jack Adams finalist four times.

The Kraken’s 19-win and 40-point improvements set records for a second-year expansion team since the Original Six era.

“Dave and the staff did a great job,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in May. “I thought (there) was probably some unfair criticism thrown that way in the first year.

“Ultimately Dave’s the one that’s, on a daily basis, in the room, steering that ship. I get to sit up top and watch, and we have conversations, but he has to go in every day and work that room. You saw it from our guys from start to finish. They were a gutsy group, a gritty group, and that’s a reflection on him and how he prepares and wants his teams to play.

“So really excited, not only for the Jack Adams Award nomination, but the fact that the team had the season it did. And he gets some recognition because it’s well deserved.”