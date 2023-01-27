After suffering an apparent injury on a hit Wednesday, Kraken All-Star Matty Beniers was absent at Friday’s morning skate and will miss this weekend’s back-to-back before a break for the annual NHL showcase, putting his participation in question.

“He won’t be available today or tomorrow,” coach Dave Hakstol said Friday morning. He didn’t comment on Beniers’ All-Star weekend availability, but said the rookie is day-to-day.

The Kraken host the Calgary Flames on Friday night and the Columbus Blue Jackets 24 hours later. Those are their last two matchups before the All-Star break. Their next game is Feb. 7.

Rookie Beniers, 20, is set to make his All-Star Game debut Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Florida, in a weekend hosted by the Florida Panthers. Beniers is the Kraken’s sole representative and traditionally would be replaced with a teammate if he can’t attend.

Early in Wednesday’s second period, 6-foot-8 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was whistled for interference after dumping Beniers, who did not have the puck, to the ice between the faceoff circles. Beniers spun and appeared to try and catch himself, but his helmet made contact with the ice as his arms did. He did not play in the third period.

Myers was not fined or suspended Thursday by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Beniers leads all NHL rookies in goals (17) and points (36). He’s second and tied for third, respectively, on his team in those categories.

The Kraken announced earlier Friday that they had recalled forward Max McCormick from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League to potentially fill in at forward. He wasn’t at the morning skate but Hakstol said he’d be available for the game. Seattle defenseman Justin Schultz was placed on injured reserve.