DALLAS — Kraken rookie Matty Beniers on Wednesday was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner are the other finalists.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submit their top five choices at the conclusion of the regular season.

Beniers, 20, chipped in 24 goals and 33 assists centering one of the Kraken’s top two lines. He led all rookies in goals and points nearly all season.

“He has a natural presence and a confidence that doesn’t come with any arrogance,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said recently.

“There are challenges he’s dealt with, he’s run up against some bumps in the road, but he’s handled them all really well.”

To be eligible for the Calder Memorial Trophy, a player can’t have played 25 games in any single season. They also can’t have appeared in six or more games in each of any two preceding seasons in any major professional league. Since 1990-91, there’s an additional stipulation that a player must not have turned 26 by Sept. 15 of that season.

Beniers appeared in 10 games at the end of the 2021-22 campaign after turning pro following two years at Michigan.

Even though Skinner, 24, has appeared in three different Oilers seasons, his one appearance in 2020-21 kept him eligible.