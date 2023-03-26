It’s time to call it. The Kraken’s eyebrow-raising comfort away from Climate Pledge Arena has extended all the way through the regular season. In the past week, it helped them all but sew up the franchise’s first playoff spot.

After dropping four straight home games March 9-18, the Kraken picked up five of six points on the road at an important time. It took two in overtime at the Dallas Stars, then three from back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators.

“We missed one last game, but those (two) points are really, really important,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said after making 14 saves in Saturday’s 7-2 win over the Predators. “It gives us a little bit of a cushion.”

The finale of the road swing is Monday night against the Minnesota Wild.

With just 10 games left in the regular season and four more road stops, the Kraken are 24-9-4 away from Seattle and 16-15-4 within it. They turned in two disappointing road trips, going 1-3 during a tour of the Southeastern U.S. in December and 1-3-1 during an excursion coming out of the All-Star break. But more notable were the successes. Seattle swept four long road stretches of three, three, four and seven games, respectively.

In the West, only the Vegas Golden Knights have a better road record at 24-7-5. Two of the three teams who had clinched a playoff spot as of Sunday afternoon — the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils — had 26 road victories each, and they’re the only ones with more than 24 in the East.

Advertising

The Kraken can turn in another highly productive road trip Monday. They’ll face an opponent they haven’t seen since early November, when Seattle and Minnesota played a week apart and shut each other out. With Martin Jones in net, Kraken rolled to one of their most dominant efforts to that point in a 4-0 victory in St. Paul on Nov. 3.

Then on Nov. 11, the Wild handed the Kraken their only regulation loss of that month, 1-0. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had the 28-save shutout for the Wild.

Fleury and the Wild are enjoying a late-season surge. Fleury won seven straight starts before Thursday’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, and Minnesota is 6-1-3 in its past 10 games. Filip Gustavsson handled net duties in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks, which sent the Wild to first in the Central Division, just ahead of the Stars.

The Kraken remained in the first wild-card spot, three points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets and three behind the Edmonton Oilers. Winnipeg has the second and final wild-card spot while Edmonton guards third place in the Pacific Division.

The Wild offer the chance for a playoff tuneup — one of a handful remaining on the schedule. The Kraken will meet the Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings during the final 10 games, but the rest of the matchups are against teams 25th or worse out of the league’s 32 members.