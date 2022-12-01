There were times during a busy summer of offensive additions when Kraken forwards Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle almost seemed like forgotten fixtures from last season.

Two of the team’s top goal scorers from its debut campaign were largely overshadowed by incoming wingers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand, not to mention rookie center Matty Beniers awaiting his first full season and Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Tanev returning from injury. Plus, the bulk of the goal scoring by McCann and Eberle last season came in the first half before their production faded in the final few months.

But now, with the Kraken entering Thursday night’s game against Washington riding a franchise best six-game win streak and 14-5-3 record, McCann and Eberle are back to last season’s earlier scoring ways — perhaps due to some of the added offensive talent now spread out around them.

“Obviously, we’ve gotten a lot deeper on the team now and [have] guys who can put the puck in the net a lot,” said McCann, who entered play Thursday once again leading the Kraken with 10 goals his first 19 games. “That definitely helps the bottom guys out a little bit and opens up the ice a bit more.”

McCann isn’t one of those “bottom guys” on a third or fourth line by any stretch, but it’s possible he’s seeing more open ice simply because opponents can no longer focus as much defensive effort on containing just him.

It’s also worth noting that McCann, Eberle and Beniers — whose nine goals tie him with Burakovsky for second-most on the team — have done the bulk of their damage playing together on the same line. Analytics website MoneyPuck rates the trio as the Kraken’s most productive and the NHL’s 13th-best line at converting chances this season.

A year ago at this time, McCann also had 10 goals on his way scoring a team-high 27 that would garner him a five-year contract extension by March. But after scoring 19 goals his first 41 games, he managed just eight more over his final 33 contests and four his last 20.

“Last year, I had some stretches where things were going in for me and things weren’t,” McCann said. “But I feel like I’m more consistent this year with the offense. And I’m just trying to shoot the puck when I can.

“Obviously, [opponents] are noticing that when I get the puck, I’m kind of a shoot-first guy. And then sometimes I’ve got to move the puck more. I’ve got to keep them guessing.”

Eberle had an even more dramatic decrease last season, going from 12 goals his first 23 games and earning the team’s first All-Star Game selection to just nine more in his final 56 contests. That was still enough to tie Yanni Gourde for second on the team but raised questions about whether opponents were also finding it easy to zero in on one of the Kraken’s few pure talents at finding the back of the net.

This season, after some hard luck early, Eberle has scored six times his past 11 games entering Thursday’s game — coinciding with the best stretch of team play in franchise history. Even when not scoring, he’d had five assists the past two games and a team-high 15 overall to sit second in Kraken points behind Burakovsky’s 23.

So, it seems plausible that last season’s opponents, sensing there weren’t many scoring threats beyond McCann and Eberle — especially when Schwartz and Tanev were lost to injury — started focusing more on the duo and limiting their opportunities.

Still, there could be other factors.

McCann’s 24.4 shooting percentage — the number of shots becoming goals — is by far the team’s highest, and his 10 goals are twice as many as “expected” based on shot quality, according to MoneyPuck. That would suggest he’s gotten lucky at times, though his powerful shot the past four seasons has typically eluded goalies more than “expected.” So the degree of luck involved might not be as high as the numbers seem to indicate.

Eberle’s six goals out of an “expected” five and a 13.3% shooting percentage are more in line with his career norms and not atypical of guys averaging about 25 goals a season as he has throughout his career.

So, if this isn’t all attributable to luck, could the increased production of both be related to more Kraken threats for opponents to focus on? There are five other players beyond McCann and Eberle with at least five goals and 12 players with double-digit point totals.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said McCann and Eberle had good and bad “streaks” last season, but he isn’t sure how much of it is applicable to what’s happening now. Hakstol has seen the McCann-Beniers-Eberle line playing “good, 200-foot hockey” and focusing on intense, grinding play at both ends.

And playing that tough style every game might come easier when your team is challenging for the Pacific Division lead, as opposed to playing games rendered rather meaningless in the second half of last season.

“They’ve got a little sandpaper and a little grit to their game,” Hakstol said. “It’s kind of funny how the offensive game comes alive along with that. So these guys have been working really hard, and they’ve got to continue to do it.”