A COVID-19 outbreak among members of the Ottawa Senators has led the NHL to postpone Thursday night’s game against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, the seventh such rescheduling of a Seattle game within the past few weeks.

The Kraken already had a Tuesday night home contest against the New York Islanders put off for COVID rescheduling reasons involving the visiting team. Now the Kraken, who lost Saturday at home to the Vancouver Canucks, won’t play again until at least next Monday on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Kraken already had a game at Winnipeg next Sunday rescheduled as part of a broader NHL postponement of contests being played in Canada. Provincial governments north of the border have dramatically reduced allowable attendance capacity at home games in response to outbreaks involving the omicron variant that has run rampant through reams, infecting players and staffers alike.

The NHL is heavily dependent on gate revenues compared with other major sports leagues with more lucrative TV deals. By rescheduling the games in Canada, the NHL hopes Canadian authorities will loosen restrictions this month and possibly next.

The league has withdrawn sending players to the Winter Olympics in February in Beijing due to coronavirus-related reasons. A planned three-week NHL break scheduled around the Olympics has also been canceled, and the league hopes to use that time to play the postponed games.

This story will be updated.