CALGARY, Alberta — Well, the Kraken have seen their season extended — though not by going to the playoffs as initially hoped months ago.

With one of the worst snowstorms in decades bearing down on Manitoba, the NHL on Tuesday took the preventive step of postponing the Kraken’s game Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets. The game will be made up May 1 at 11 a.m. PT, two days after the Kraken’s season was supposed to end at home against San Jose.

In a news release, the league said the biggest concern was the ability of both teams to make it out of Winnipeg to continue their schedules. Most notably, the Jets have a game Friday in Florida, and there was no guarantee they’d be able to fly out of the city in time.

Forecasts for southern Manitoba paint a dismal picture of a storm beginning Tuesday night and extending into Friday. The storm is expected to dump between 12 and 20 inches on Winnipeg, with winds gusting from 37-43 mph that could reduce visibility to zero and cause snow drifts several feet high.

Winnipeg officials were debating Tuesday whether to close schools for the first time since April 1997, when a storm of similar magnitude dumped 19 inches of snow on the city and caused severe flooding once warmer spring conditions returned. There was a run on groceries and emergency generators at local supermarkets this week.