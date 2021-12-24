A fourth Kraken game in eight days has been postponed, after the NHL on Friday announced its return to play has been delayed at least 24 hours until next Tuesday to undertake further COVID-19 assessment.

That means the Kraken’s road game Monday against the Vancouver Canucks is postponed, with no immediate makeup date announced. The team had already seen home games against Toronto and Arizona and a game at Calgary, all scheduled for earlier in the week, postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks on the Kraken and opponents.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said by text that the team expects to get an update on the situation Saturday.

It’s unlikely the Kraken would play the Vancouver game Tuesday, given they have home contests scheduled with Philadelphia and Calgary on Wednesday and Thursday and NHL teams typically don’t play on three consecutive days. The Canucks are in the same situation, with an open date Tuesday but games at Anaheim and Los Angeles the following two days.

The league issued a statement Friday saying the delay in restarting games was undertaken “in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.” It added that further information would be provided by end of day Sunday, the same day teams are expected to resume on-ice workouts.

Sunday is also when teams are expected to resume COVID-19 testing of players. Once that happens, the full extent of roster availability should be better known. The Kraken have three players in COVID-19 protocol, defensemen Carson Soucy, Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson.

But the status of forwards Yanni Gourde, Colin Blackwell and Riley Sheahan is also uncertain heading into possible games next week. All three had been released from COVID protocol early this week, just ahead of the NHL beginning its winter break two days early in the wake of several players testing positive and forcing the cancellation of a plethora of games.

Given their lack of skating and conditioning while in protocol and since leaving it, the availability of Gourde, Blackwell and Sheahan remains uncertain. Kraken forward Brandon Tanev, who suffered an undisclosed lower-body injury in the team’s most recent game last Saturday against Edmonton, has since been placed on injured reserve.