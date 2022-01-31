NEW YORK — His expansive, new 27th-floor office gives NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a commanding view of Manhattan’s west side all the way to the Hudson River.

And just as he acquired that view in October, when the NHL moved its headquarters to five floors of space in an office tower a block from Madison Square Garden, the commissioner’s vision for bolstering his league through the Pacific Northwest was coming into focus. The Kraken that same month launched as the NHL’s 32nd franchise, completing a goal pursued by Bettman for more than a decade through the twists and turns of various arena subplots.

Today, despite the team sitting in last place and enduring COVID-19-related struggles on and off the ice, Bettman said in a sit-down interview Friday that he couldn’t be happier with how everything has gone.

“It’s been sensational,” he said. “I’m grateful that Seattle had the vision to let an organization that had exciting plans for KeyArena and Seattle Center actually execute them. I’m thrilled and grateful that David Bonderman put together a terrific ownership group, which included a lot of important local people to support the team.

“I’m thrilled at how Tod (Leiweke) has built his organization, which is extraordinarily diverse and inclusive, and reflective of the community. I think they’ve done it right. And we’re thrilled to have them in the league.”

The NHL left a 32nd spot open for more than three years after making the Vegas Golden Knights its 31st team in a July 2015 expansion process. Typically, expansion teams are awarded as pairs to keep leagues evenly balanced. But the lack of an expansion bid from Seattle-area arena groups in the Sodo District, Bellevue and Tukwila meant the league’s plan to grow within the Northwest couldn’t go forward.

And rather than pair the Golden Knights with bids from Quebec City and a Toronto contingent hoping to put a second franchise in that city, the NHL simply kept the 32nd spot vacant. Then Tim Leiweke and his Oak View Group agreed in 2017 to overhaul KeyArena into Climate Pledge Arena for what became a nearly $1.2 billion price tag.

By year’s end, Bettman had given Leiweke and owners Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer permission to apply for an expansion team. A year after that, the Kraken franchise was approved.

“One of the things we always talk about historically with expansion is, No. 1, the market? Check the box here,” Bettman said. “Arena? Check the box here. Ownership group? Check the box here.

“And the last is, does it make the league stronger? And I believe that Seattle, and the Kraken, make the NHL stronger. It gives us a strong fan base in a part of the world where we weren’t fully represented. It gives us a natural geographic rivalry with Vancouver. It balances us off (equally in each conference) — not that you ever expand for symmetrical purposes, but it worked out very nicely.

“And it gives us a great international presence.”

And Bettman doesn’t view the “strong fan base” as compromised by empty seats turning up at “sold out” Climate Pledge home games. Bettman said other league teams — some with far better records — have been similarly hit by COVID-19 to where some season-ticket holders are staying home and demand for tickets on the secondary market isn’t the same. This has been demonstrated on the Kraken’s current road trip, which continues Tuesday night in Boston.

There were hundreds of empty seats at an announced Madison Square Garden sellout for Sunday’s game against the New York Rangers. And even more no-shows at Thursday’s contest in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

The Rangers and Penguins are two of the NHL’s better teams with typically in-demand tickets.

“There are a couple of things going on with respect to COVID,” Bettman said. “One is that you have a lot of people who don’t want to yet go to large gatherings. And then you have people that say, ‘I’ll go but only if people are vaccinated, tested and masked.’

“And then you have people who say, ‘If I have to be vaccinated, or tested or masked, then I’m not going.’

“And so the combination of that piece with the fact that some people just don’t want to go into crowds yet, is what we’re seeing.”

Bettman said the NHL typically fills buildings to “95 or 96%” capacity, but that’s “in the 6% range” lower this season — not including the seven Canadian-based teams with government-mandated attendance reductions. He added that those reduced capacities in Canada might be contributing to American fans choosing to stay home.

“That doesn’t help, because if you’re watching the news and you say, ‘Well, if I can’t go to a game in Canada, or it’s at 50% (capacity reduced)’, then it’s like, ‘Why are they doing that?’ Right?

“And so the psychology of where we are — and I’m not minimizing any of the feelings anybody has about this — but that’s why you’re seeing a little bit of (attendance) softness,” Bettman said. “But on balance, we’re doing OK.”

Bettman said the NHL is still faring better attendance-wise than other U.S. leagues and added that the Kraken will be just fine long-term despite first-season struggles.

Part of that belief, he said, is predicated on an arena that turned out far better than he had imagined when Tim Leiweke set out to overhaul it with private funding five years ago.

“The fact that it’s so environmentally friendly, we’ll start with that,” Bettman said. “And that’s vitally important. But the bowl is intimate and great. The sound system is great. Sightlines are great. The back of the house is unbelievable.

“And the concourses and the food and just the level of detail and finishing touches. I don’t know that there’s anything like that out there.

“I mean, when you exceed what was apparently an unlimited budget you can make it great. And they did. They spared no expense.”