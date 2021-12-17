It’s beginning to feel a lot like March 2020.

As COVID-19 tears through the NHL, a Kraken game has been postponed because of it for the first time this season.

Three NHL teams with COVID issues — the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche — have postponed their games until after Christmas, the league announced Friday.

The Flames, who have 27 people in COVID protocols, were scheduled to face the Kraken on Dec. 23 in Calgary, Alberta. The league hasn’t announced makeup dates. As of Friday afternoon, the Flames had four roster players not in protocol.

“We got to a situation where we didn’t have any players left,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Friday.

Calgary’s medical director, Dr. Ian Auld, said Friday that the Flames have three confirmed cases of the omicron variant, but he suspected there would be “many more, if not all.”

“I’ve never seen transmission on this level,” he said, adding that four to six cases have been moderate symptoms but “everybody is doing well.”

The Flames played Boston last Saturday, and the Bruins have dealt with multiple positive cases. Boston’s game Saturday against Montreal has been postponed.

“The bottom line is, we don’t want to spread it to anyone else,” Auld said.

Seattle has three players in COVID protocol, with Colin Blackwell possibly eligible to exit it Friday.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Friday that he didn’t expect any roster changes for the weekend. Riley Sheahan and Yanni Gourde, along with assistant coach Jay Leach, also are in the protocol.

The NHL has not considered postponing the entire league schedule through Christmas or beyond, according to reports, but the situation is fluid.

Other teams, such as Carolina and Nashville, have also dealt with outbreaks, but they have not postponed any games.

More than 50 NHL players have entered COVID protocols since Monday. The situation around hockey, and sports in general, has been likened to March 2020 when the sports world shut down.

As omicron makes its way through sports — and society — there have been sports postponements across the board. NFL games were moved Friday, including the Seahawks’ matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Hakstol said not much has changed with the Kraken.

“It really hasn’t changed much,” he said. “It’s a little bit more in the spotlight because of what is happening, not just around the sports world, but in general in society over the last week or two.”

Thursday night’s Flyers-Canadiens game in Montreal was played without fans in attendance, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have cut arena capacity to 50 percent to comply with Ontario protocols, and they no longer will serve concessions.

The Kraken, like all NHL teams but one, are fully vaccinated and have had six players and two coaches in the protocol at various times this season. They had four players enter the protocol before their season opener in Las Vegas, but three exited in time to play in the game after testing negative.

Since then, when just Calle Jarnkork missed the opener, Jared McCann had a stint before Mark Giordano stayed in Tampa, Florida, quarantining for 10 days. He returned last week.

“We’ve talked (about it), preached to each other about taking care of each other right from day one,” Hakstol said. “There’s only so much that you can do in terms of talking. Just a matter of being diligent and doing everything within your control to be in a good spot.”