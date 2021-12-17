A Kraken game has been postponed by COVID-19 for the first time this season.

Three NHL teams with COVID issues — the Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche — have postponed their games until after Christmas, the league announced Friday.

The Flames, who have 27 people in COVID protocols, were scheduled to face the Kraken on Dec. 23 in Calgary, Alberta.

Seattle has three players in COVID protocol, with Colin Blackwell possibly eligible to exit the protocol Friday. Calgary, as of Thursday night, had just six players on its active roster.

The NHL has not considered postponing the entire league schedule through Christmas or beyond, according to reports.

Other teams, such as Boston, Carolina and Nashville, have also dealt with outbreaks. Boston’s game Saturday at Montreal already had been postponed, but games with Ottawa and Carolina after remain scheduled to be played.

More than 50 NHL players have entered COVID protocols since Monday.

