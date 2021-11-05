Friday morning was just another step.

Marcus Johansson and Colin Blackwell skated with the Kraken at practice, participating in drills in full. The only player missing was Jared McCann, on the COVID-19 protocol list since Sunday.

Blackwell has been inching back from a lower-body injury for more than a month. He was surprise absence at the start of training camp in September, and his status was called dubbed day to day by coach Dave Hakstol.

It has been a bit more than day to day, and he questioned if it would hold him back even longer.

“It’s something that happened over the summer,” Blackwell said. “Into training camp I tried ramping it up, and it kind of went south. So that set me back a little bit, but slowly I’ve been climbing and climbing, and it’s a slow process, but I’ve been able to see some progress, and I feel pretty good. … It’s lingered for a little while, and it got to the point I didn’t know what route this was going to take me.”

The Kraken selected Blackwell from the New York Rangers in the NHL expansion draft, grabbing the forward who was coming off his best season. It was his first time spending a full season in the league, posting 22 points in 47 games.

He was projected to take another leap with the Kraken, his third NHL club in three years, after he left Nashville for the Rangers. Instead, he has been stuck watching the Kraken play their first season without him.

“It sucks, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s just one of those things where you deal with the cards that you’re dealt, and I think we’ve been doing a good job of just working every single day trying to get better so I can be out there with the guys.”

Blackwell said the first road trip, five games spanning three time zones to start the season, was tough because he had to stay home and watch. A Massachusetts native, he moved across the country to join the Kraken and has sat out while the team has continued on.

With a new team, that’s a double whammy. They’ve been building without him, even though he has been in the background working to come back, hoping to not get lost in the shuffle.

“I still feel really close with the guys,” he said. “It’s definitely tough, though. When it’s the first season with a team you’re trying to get chemistry, and without practices and training camp (I) haven’t really been able to build that. But the guys around the rink are so friendly, it’s been great. So it’s frustrating, but at the same time, no matter when I get back or my role there’s going to be ways to build chemistry.”

Blackwell does have a few pre-Kraken connections with his teammates. He played with Calle Jarnkrok in Nashville, and Ryan Donato at Harvard and with Team USA. It’s still different joining a group of guys that has started to jell through 11 games.

He said he’s been able to explore Seattle a bit, going to the underground tour in Pioneer Square and to Pike Place Market while adjusting to his new city and time zone.

“That’s the only positive of having to watch from afar,” he said. “When guys were on the road I was able to explore Seattle, try some good food and go to different parks and explore nature. I love it here, and hopefully we can get some sun soon.”

The journey back for Blackwell isn’t complete; he doesn’t know when he’ll play in games. On Friday he rotated in on a line centered by Riley Sheahan, working with Johansson — who has been out because of a lower-body injury since the first game of the season in Las Vegas — and Nathan Bastian with Max McCormick.

Before Friday, Blackwell primarily had been skating on his own ahead of practice, or lightly with a few other guys on the ice before departing. Staying on throughout the session was a big next step.

Now his sights are set on what it will feel like when he can step on the ice with his teammates for real, at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I’ve had a few things in my hockey career where I try not to take things for granted anymore,” Blackwell, 28, said. “You never really know when it’s going to be taken away from you.

“I still feel like I have a lot to prove.”