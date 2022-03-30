Kraken goalie Chris Driedger earned his second consecutive start Wednesday night, courtesy of stopping 36 of 37 shots in a win Monday against Los Angeles.

Before that victory, Driedger had gone 18 days without playing, since an overtime loss at Ottawa. Entering Wednesday he had made only four starts the previous five weeks — a far cry from the “tandem” setup with Philipp Grubauer envisioned before the season began.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said after Wednesday’s morning skate there was no mystery as to why Driedger has been used so sparingly and is now getting another chance.

“This is not where everybody gets to play for free,” Hakstol said. “You earn your playing time. And that’s what we’re continually making sure that we’re instilling in everybody. A lot of times it seems like we don’t want to talk directly about the goaltending position and things like that.

“So I won’t get into it much more. But everybody earns their playing time. And with the nature of the schedule before, when you look at breaks in the schedule and things like that, there weren’t any spots where there was a back to back where we needed both guys.

“So we played the guy that we thought gave us the best opportunity to win. Driedger got the opportunity the other night and made real good on the opportunity. He was good. He played really well. He made key saves down the stretch. He kept the puck out of the net, so he earned the start tonight, and that’s pretty exciting.

“We hope that that can build and that swagger can grow in him, because that’s a big part of his game. The compete, the battle, the swagger.”

Driedger entered the Vegas game having made just 16 starts and three other appearances compared with 47 starts and one additional outing by Grubauer. Last season in Florida, Driedger made 23 starts and then signed with the Kraken hoping for a shot at more playing time in a No. 1 role.

Driedger said the 18-day layoff didn’t impact him against the Kings.

“I just get my work in practice,” he said. “I’ve been a backup enough times where you know the drill.”

Neither Kraken goalie has performed up to career norms. Driedger entered Wednesday at 6-9-1 with a 3.22 goals-against average and .892 save percentage, and Grubauer was 15-27-0 with a 3.19 GAA and a save percentage of .889.

The Kraken have committed six years and $35 million to Grubauer, and three years and $10.5 million to Driedger. But the $3.5 million owed Driedger each of the next two seasons seems an overpay if the Kraken use him in fewer than one-third of their games — leading one to wonder whether the team would try dealing him this summer.

Pouliout ‘revenge’ game

The Vegas contest was about as quick of a “revenge” game as it gets for Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot, who was claimed off waivers from the Golden Knights just nine days prior. Pouliot spent just two games with Vegas after being signed out of the team’s AHL affiliate.

The Golden Knights had put him through waivers to keep him eligible for the AHL playoffs.

Though he has played in more than 200 NHL games with five teams, Pouliot had participated in only two contests at that level in three years before joining the Golden Knights two weeks ago. But Pouliot, who spent the two games in Los Angeles paired alongside Will Borgen, said readjusting to the pace hasn’t been an issue.

“I think just maybe the first game that I played with Vegas was maybe the pace was quicker, obviously,” he said. “Guys can all make plays. Everybody’s a good player. So I’d just say that first game it took me a couple of periods to get back to speed. But I feel good now.”

Pouliot starred for four years with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks, from where he was drafted eighth overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. He had played against the Seattle Thunderbirds at the ShoWare Center in Kent and looked forward to having the Seattle-area fans on his side this time.

“I remember the ‘Portland Sucks!’ chants over at the arena in Kent there,” he said. “So yeah, it’s good to be back in the Pacific Northwest. I loved my time here. It’s great. To see a new city that’s embracing their team like Seattle it’s pretty awesome.”

Strong defense from Sprong?

Kraken forward Daniel Sprong entered Wednesday having scored three goals in his first three games since being traded by the Washington Capitals. Hakstol was asked what Sprong could bring to the team’s culture, having played alongside the likes of Alex Ovechkin and other Stanley Cup winners while with Washington.

Hakstol replied that the most important thing Sprong can bring is a “200-foot-game,” where he excels offensively and defensively.

“We know he can score,” Hakstol said. “You don’t have to look too long through a practice or morning skate or a game to know that he has a weapon in terms of being able to score goals in this league.

“So for me it’s not necessarily what he’s bringing from another place. It’s what is he going to be here? There are 16 games remaining to do that every day and do it in a 200-foot sense.”

Note

Golden Knights winger Keegan Kolesar made his first return locally Wednesday since playing for the Thunderbirds team that won the 2016-17 WHL championship. Drafted by Columbus in the third round in 2015, the Manitoba native has spent the past two seasons with the Golden Knights.

It didn’t take long for 6-foot-2, 221-pound Kolesar to make his presence felt back in Seattle as he got into a pretty good first period fight between big men with 6-foot-7, 255-pound Kraken defenseman Jaime Oleksiak. It would be Oleksiak landing the most blows and eventually getting Kolesar to the ice.

Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore, who played for the Thunderbirds from 2010-2014, was also playing his first local game in years. Theodore is in his fifth season with the Golden Knights, going to the Stanley Cup final with them in 2017-18.