DENVER — From Brandon, with love.

Kraken forward Brandon Tanev scored a shorthanded goal to make it 2-0 late in the first period of Game 2 at Ball Arena. He nearly lost an edge and skidded toward the boards, where he blew a kiss through the glass, seemingly to Avalanche fans in the first row.

Brandon Tanev *blew a kiss* to the Avalanche crowd. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/EPnj8CpEw0 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 21, 2023

Some Colorado fans then booed their defending Stanley Cup champions as they headed into the first intermission down 2-0. Seattle entered Game 2 leading the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series 1-0.

Seattle was down a man as Jamie Oleksiak sat in the box serving an interference penalty. Kraken alternate captain Yanni Gourde chipped the puck behind Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and chased it into the corner next to Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Gourde fought off Makar, dodged the stick blade of Nathan MacKinnon and got the puck to Tanev, who pinched in and tucked it under the crossbar.

One of Seattle’s top penalty killers, Tanev is adept at killing time at the other end of the ice, but has run into bad luck trying to score over there. This was Tanev’s second shorthanded goal of the season, both of which came in the past three weeks.

This story will be updated.