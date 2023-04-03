There was a surprising and welcome sight at Monday’s morning skate. Kraken winger and former leading scorer Andre Burakovsky joined the main group for the first time in nearly two months, wearing a red noncontact jersey.

“We’ve missed him, definitely. For sure missed his energy,” Kraken winger and locker-room neighbor Jared McCann said. “We hope to have him back soon.”

Burakovsky and Jesper Froden filled in for Jaden Schwartz, who often doesn’t participate in morning skates, on Alex Wennberg’s line. He zoomed from end to end, taking part in several drills, and left the ice a few minutes before the other players started trickling off.

“I didn’t watch him at all. I’m not evaluating him in any way,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “That’s part of the process in his rehab.

“That’s another step in the right direction for him. There’s no large revelation there. It’s just the next step in the process for him.”

Burakovsky played 21 seconds of a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Feb. 7 before his leg appeared to buckle and he headed to the bench. He went on injured reserve two days later with a lower-body injury.

He had missed a game about a week before the All-Star break and was a game-time decision around that stretch. It’s not known if it’s all related or they were separate concerns.

He was set to miss his 26th straight game Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

He was the Kraken’s leading scorer for much of the first half of the season. His 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists, 49 games), including 14 points on the power play, have been eclipsed by seven teammates. Defenseman Vince Dunn took over Seattle’s scoring lead, followed closely by McCann.

General manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times on Friday that he’d planned for Burakovsky to return by mid-March, and knowing otherwise might have altered his approach at the trade deadline. The Kraken made one, currently minor move, acquiring defenseman Jaycob Megna, who has appeared in four games for Seattle since early February. They did not deal for any forwards.

Burakovsky, who signed with the Kraken as a free agent last summer, was skating in full gear apart from the main group in early March.

“We felt at the (March 3) trade deadline he’d maybe be back in another week to ten days,” Francis said. “But he had a little setback. He just kind of tweaked something. So we got him back and kind of started over again a little bit. But he’s progressing well, and hopefully we’ll get him back at some point.”

The regular season ends April 13 for the Kraken, who are well-situated to clinch one of the last two playoff spots in the Western Conference. On Wednesday, Hakstol reported Burakovsky would be “ready when he’s ready” and “there’s going to have to be some significant time” before he returns to the lineup.

“It’s not ideal as you get to this time of year,” Hakstol said. “We may not have the luxury of the ideal pathway towards that.”

Monday’s morning skate was a start, at least.

McCann milestone

Two nights after teammate Brandon Tanev appeared in his 400th, 26-year-old McCann played in his 500th NHL game.

McCann played one full season with the team that drafted him, the Vancouver Canucks, in 2015-2016 before splitting the next five seasons between Florida and Pittsburgh. Seattle claimed him in the expansion draft.

McCann reflected on his parents’ tiring schedule as he was growing up. He said they would head into work at 6 a.m. and return at 3:30 to take him to practice.

“It takes a lot out of you,” he said.

“(500) is something that’s very special to me and my family. I owe it all to them for putting me in the best position when I was younger to be able to play in the NHL.”

He’s more than doubled his goal output from any season before joining the Kraken. He led Seattle with 35 goals in 72 games heading into Monday’s tilt against the Coyotes. His 27 even-strength goals were 12th in the league and his shooting percentage of 19.3% was eighth among players who have seen at least 50 games.

“He’s an important offensive piece, but he’s continued to grow his game and grow his presence in our room,” Hakstol said.