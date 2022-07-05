Jessica Campbell became the first woman to be named assistant coach in the American Hockey League when she was hired by the Coachella Valley Firebirds, affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

She’ll work alongside Dan Bylsma, whose hiring as head coach was announced June 21.

“He asked if I was open to all candidates, male (and) female,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “I said absolutely.”

“In Jessica’s case, I think she combines a lot of interesting things. She’s got a strong background as a skating coach and in some skills stuff. That’s intriguing to bring in.”

Campbell, 30, played at Cornell and competed in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. She captained the Canadian under-20 world championship team in 2010 and was the tournament MVP.

Last season, Campbell was an assistant and skills coach with the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany. She also made history as an assistant coach for Germany at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship, a team that included Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer. She was the first woman on the coaching staff of a men’s national team at the event.

The Saskatchewan native has helped train more than a dozen NHL players as a private skating and skills instructor.

Campbell is set to join Seattle’s development camp at Kraken Community Iceplex July 11-14.

“We think she’s got a bright future in the game,” Francis said. “We’re excited to bring her into out fold and have her work with our prospects as we try to build the Kraken from the ground up.”

This story will be updated.