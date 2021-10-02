KENT — The Kraken already had shown it could respond when trailing by one late. It also had already showed it can find a way to fall behind despite dominating in shot attempts.

Following an eerily-similar feel as the game the night before against the Oilers, the Kraken opened a big shot advantage on the Calgary Flames and still found itself forced to play from behind in a 4-1 defeat Saturday night.

This time instead of a bad start and a good finish, the Kraken came out of the gate hot then stagnated. Still, head coach Dave Hakstol took positives from the power play and other chances created.

”We started well,” said Hakstol. “We did a lot of good things in term of, especially on the power play, we’ve generated some offensive opportunities.”

The contest was the last of the Kraken’s preseason tour across Washington, on the heels of a dramatic overtime victory in Everett on Friday night.

The result Saturday night was not so fortunate for the packed crowd at the ShoWare Center.

Advertising

“We didn’t start on time last night, we did tonight,” said Hakstol. “We didn’t carry momentum all the way through. A couple of soft patches that cost us separately as we started moving slower overall.”

After the Kraken, which jumped out to an 8-1 shot advantage, failed to execute on two power plays in the first period, the Flames burned them on one of their own.

Former Everett Silvertips forward Byron Froese tipped a shot from Juuso Valimaki from the point through Kraken goalie Chris Driedger with 16.2 seconds left in the opening frame and just 10 seconds left on the Kraken penalty kill.

Following a chance for Ryan Donato on the Kraken offensive side of the ice where he rang the post, Flames defenseman Micheal Stone took a shot that deflected off Froese for his second tally, breaking through Driedger’s pads with 16:58 left in the second and making it 2-0 for the Flames.

The fourth Kraken power play of the night didn’t get better until it got worse.

Glenn Gawain took a turnover from the Kraken offensive blue line and was two strides ahead of the Seattle defense when he beat Driedger on a wrister at 11:18 to go in the second, putting the Flames ahead 3-0 on the short-handed goal.

Advertising

Hakstol didn’t believe it was a product of the inexperienced power play unit, which has been getting looks for just over a week. Instead, he liked how the Kraken backcheckers kept the shot to the outside following the turnover, it just snuck in the net.

“We look at the number of changes we generated,” said Hakstol. “I like the follow up to last night, last night we did a really good job and generated and had good execution overall. But there was no major breakdown there.”

Just over a minute later, the Kraken finally broke through, still on the man advantage.

A blast from Vince Dunn with 10:10 to go in the second broke Calgary goalie Dan Vladar’s shutout and brought the Kraken offense to life, making it a 3-1 game. Alexander Wennberg, working on the first power-play unit in consecutive games, made the pass to find Dunn along the blue line.

It was a nice response for Dunn, who had a rough game the night before with a couple of turnovers and playing primarily on the second power-play unit. He started Saturday with the top group, and it paid off.

”I think I got better as the game went on,” said Dunn. “It’s been a long break for me, like everyone else that first game it can one times be rough for some guys. I think we’ve all just been excited to get going.”

Advertising

Connor Mackey beat Driedger on a screen from a Kraken defender for the fourth and final Flames goal just over midway through the third period.

Driedger likely finished his final game of the preseason with Philipp Grubauer the expected starter for the preseason finale in Vancouver on Tuesday. He made 10 save on 13 shots, but struggled with the awkwardness of the low-output showing of the Flames.

“It’s tougher from a goaltending standpoint,” he said. “The first two attempts were tips on those. The second two were pretty soft, so I definitely need to be better. That’s just tough to get into it, so I need to do a enter job of getting that focus.”

Hakstol started the same middle six as is likely to begin the season, with the lines centered by Wennberg and Morgan Geekie. Tuesday’s game will be the final look before the Kraken have Vegas up next to begin the regular season.

The exhibition finale should give a lot of answers as to what direction the Kraken will begin with, especially after a practice on Monday to get organized on its final looks.

“We’ve looked at (film) every which way,” said Hakstol. “We’ll do that same exact thing for no go through the routine for game number five as well. Add it to the areas we think are starting to solidify, and also continue to evaluate and keep getting better on that on last practice Monday.”