A busy second day for the Kraken at the NHL draft in Nashville saw the team continue to load up on high-powered forwards, including one who gave Shane Wright’s squad fits in the recent Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

The day after selecting Czech Republic left wing Eduard Sale with the No. 20 overall pick, the Kraken added left wing Carson Rehkopf from the Kitchener Rangers and center Oscar Fisker Molgaard from Denmark with their first two second rounders at Nos. 50 and 52. That push toward forwards with their higher round picks continued a trend from the team’s first two drafts, though the Kraken offset that somewhat by using a final second round selection at No. 57 on Tri-City Americans defenseman Lucas Dragicevic.

Still, even Dragicevic is known far more for his offensive abilities than his defensive prowess.

A year ago, the Kraken used their top three selections on forwards, taking Wright at No. 4 overall followed by second rounders Jagger Firkus and Jani Nyman. Two years ago, they made current Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers their No. 2 overall pick and also went heavy on forwards after selecting defenseman Ryker Evans in the second round.

The Kraken had nine picks on Thursday, including the three second rounders, one apiece in the third, fourth and fifth rounds, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Their third round pick at No. 84 was used on Kelowna Rockets defenseman Caden Price while Belarus centerman Andrei Loshko was taken in the fourth round at No. 116 after two seasons with Chicoutimi in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Everett Silvertips defenseman Kaden Hammell was taken by the Kraken in the fifth round at No. 148, Finnish netminder Visa Vedenpaa and Swedish centerman Zeb Forsfjall in the sixth round at Nos. 168 and 180, while Cedar Rapids USHL winger Zaccharya Wisdom closed out the team’s draft at No. 212 in the seventh and final round.

Second round pick Rehkopf gave Kraken scouts a front-row seat to his abilities in the recent OHL playoffs, his 6-foot-2, 194-pound frame helping power his Kitchener squad to a stunning first round sweep of a heavily favored Windsor Spitfires team. The Spitfires had loaded up on top talent in-season hoping to go to the Memorial Cup, including a deal that saw them land top Kraken prospect Wright.

Rehkopf, a native of Barrie, Ontario, just outside Toronto, went on to score two goals and four assists in nine playoff games before upstart Kitchener bowed out in the second round. His 30 goals and 29 assists in the regular season were third and second-most on his team, but it’s his overall compete level, hockey sense and two-way ability that had some scouts touting him as a high-risk, high reward gamble that could see him become a top NHL power forward.

Fisker Molgaard was more of a latecomer in rising up draft boards the latter portion of this past season. He’s viewed as a solid puck possession specialist and two-way player, but his recently-surging status means the full extent of his potential and NHL ceiling remains somewhat of a mystery.

He scored four goals and added three assists in 41 games for HV71 Jonkoping after a promotion to the top professional level Swedish Hockey League.

Dragicevic, the team’s final second round pick, is viewed as a dynamic offensive defenseman who actually played forward until a few years ago. He led the Americans with 75 points this past season and was fourth among all WHL defenders in scoring.

His ability to join the rush and lead attacks with pinpoint breakout passes helped Canada to a gold medal at the Under-18 World Junior Championships and he’s touted as a potential power play “quarterback” if he can get his defensive game up to NHL standards.

