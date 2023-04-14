The Kraken will face the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

With 1:42 left in the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche pulled ahead to defeat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Friday. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon willed a playoff matchup with Seattle into existence — that late goal capped his hat trick.

If the Avalanche won outright, they would clinch the Central Division. If they lost in regulation, overtime or a shootout, the Dallas Stars would win the division and face the Kraken in the first round. Colorado kept the league guessing until MacKinnon went in on a 2-on-1 with Mikko Rantanen and scored his 42nd goal of the season.

Friday’s game between the Predators and Avalanche, originally scheduled for Nov. 26 but postponed due to a water-main break at Bridgestone Arena, was the final game on the regular-season schedule.

The Stars, in turn, will host the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

The Kraken will travel to face the Avalanche for Game 1, which is Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Game 2 is Thursday in Colorado at 6:30, also on ESPN, then the series shifts to Climate Pledge Arena for Games 3 and 4.

“This is the first playoff game. We’re going to be ramped up,” Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz said Thursday. “We’re going to be excited. We’ll prepare, and we’ll talk about things, but obviously everyone’s really excited.”

The first-ever Kraken home playoff game is Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Game 4 is Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Both Seattle games will air on TBS and on ROOT, according to the Kraken.

If necessary, Game 5 is back in Colorado on Wednesday, April 26, Game 6 is in Seattle on Friday the 28th and the Avalanche will host Game 7 at Ball Arena on Sunday the 30th.

Both teams have been better on the road this season, with Colorado holding a 29-11-1 record and Seattle at 26-11-4. In that vein, each game in the regular-season series was won by the road team. The Kraken defeated the Avalanche 3-2 in Colorado in October. The Avalanche then took a shootout decision in January, and the Kraken won on a Yanni Gourde overtime goal back in Denver on March 5.

The Kraken eventually landed in the first wild-card spot.

“We’ll be ready for that test and that challenge,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday.

Presumed Game 1 starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer played for the Avalanche from 2018 to 2021 and is familiar with much of the current roster. During the March overtime win in Colorado, he stretched out to make a save and was rewarded with “Gruuus” from the Ball Arena crowd.

“It’s incredible to hear, even coming back after a couple years,” Grubauer said. “It means a lot to me.”

The Avalanche faithful were clearly still fond of him, but that might not hold in the playoffs. Fan expectations have risen. Colorado won its third Stanley Cup championship last season, and first since 2001, in six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A member of that Cup team, current Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky is set to miss the playoff reunion. Burakovsky, who led the Kraken in scoring when he was injured in February, underwent surgery for a lower-body issue Tuesday and is expected to need roughly six weeks to recover, The Seattle Times reported. That means his soonest availability would be the Western Conference final or Stanley Cup Final, should the Kraken make it that far.

Colorado is dealing with its own injury concerns and will be without its captain. The Avalanche announced Thursday that Gabriel Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season, would not play in the 2023 playoffs due to a knee injury.

Colorado weathered injuries to several other major role players, including MacKinnon and defending Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar. The Norris is awarded annually to the NHL’s top defenseman.

Colorado got a 55-goal, 105-point season from Rantanen and saw the emergence of Alexandar Georgiev in net after losing Darcy Kuemper to free agency. A late charge sent the Avalanche to the top of the Central Division for the second straight season.

The Kraken stand in the way of another deep playoff run.

“We’ve shown all year that we can beat some of the best teams in the league,” Schwartz said. “Throughout the year — top of the East, top of the West — we’ve beaten a lot of those teams when we’re playing our game.”