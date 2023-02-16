Ari Glass was in Cambodia doing research for an exhibit now on view at the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience when the Kraken reached out about participation in their HIFE (Hockey is For Everyone) warm-up jersey series.

“Obviously me being from Seattle and growing up a huge Sonics, Seahawks and Mariners fan, just the prospect of contributing to a major sports team in my city was huge for me,” he said.

“To be able to do that for the Kraken was amazing because they’re so fresh, so new and there’s so much potential.”

Glass, 34, was tasked with a design honoring Black History Month, but he didn’t want predictable imagery.

The Kraken logo is perched on Mount Rainier, the “essential icon of the Northwest” and a familiar figure he saw every day growing up in South Seattle. Rainier Avenue is also a major artery where he’s from.

“It’s almost like a real romantic association. A mythical image,” he said.

There scene is enveloped by a giant sunrise, a common theme in his work. It represents the creation of “a new day of sport in Seattle,” with new culture and new opportunities. A blend of fire and ice, art and sport.

“Traditionally black people have little opportunity or interest in hockey,” he said. “This is an opportunity to spark that interest. Shatter that monolith. Go into new areas, new sports, and not only participate but excel at it.”

Glass has a group of family and friends coming to see his design worn by the Kraken during warm-ups before Saturday’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Then they get to see his reaction to a Zamboni ride between periods. The organization offered — of course he went for it.

The exhibit currently at the Wing Luke museum is called “Back Home” and “explores the intersection of Black and Brown communities in Seattle and across the globe, in the present day and through time immemorial,” according to the museum’s website. It’s there through Sept. 18 and features a mural created by Paradice Avenue Souf, the collective that includes Glass as a lead artist.

Hello, Seattle

Time to try the comforts of home again.

The Kraken were slow to shake off the rust after the All-Star break and handed in uneven efforts in a swing through the Northeastern U.S. and Winnipeg. They went 1-3-1, hanging on for the sole 4-3 win in Philadelphia.

On the road, they’re 17-8-3 and had inched up to 13-10-3 at Climate Pledge Arena before Thursday’s rematch with the Flyers.

“Not our best road trip, when we’ve been pretty dominant on the road in the past,” defenseman Vince Dunn said. “I think [it’s] just trying to get our confidence, get our swagger back. We know we’re a great team. We compete with the best every night.”

Coach Dave Hakstol noted his team’s pace had been a bit better each night.

“We found pieces of that pace and quickness again. That’s something we need to build on and get back to where we were before the break.”

Three straight for Grubauer

Relegated to a backup role due to an injury and the steady play of Martin Jones, goaltender Philipp Grubauer started three of five games on the road trip and picked up his third straight start Thursday against Philadelphia. He was in net for the only two games on the road trip where the Kraken picked up a standings point, plus the only other close contest, a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

He still carries a losing record (6-9-3) to Jones’ 23-9-3. But his goals-against average (2.90) and save percentage (.900) inched above Jones’.

Hakstol pointed to Grubauer’s body of work the past 10-12 starts, which he called “excellent.”

“The eye test has been really good,” the coach said. “We’ve been able to score a couple of goals for him the last couple of games.”