The Kraken logo in use during Thursday’s warmups was inspired by that feeling one gets during a swim in the Pacific Ocean. When something slimy wraps itself around your leg — sudden, startling and off-putting.

It’s that ocean kelp, and also the moss that hangs from the trees in the Hoh Rainforest on the Olympic Peninsula. Earthy, but eerie.

“Anything that has an element of … not menacing, but the unknown. That’s what I’m trying to emulate,” Seattle born-and-raised artist Angelina Villalobos said.

She’s primarily a muralist who uses acrylic and spray paints — bright, colorful, on the ceiling, on the floor. She describes her style as a “technicolor dream,” channeling that shock to the eyeballs in The Wizard of Oz when Dorothy pushes open the door of the farmhouse to Oz, and the film transitions from black-and-white to vibrant hues.

Villalobos, who also uses the artist name “179,” used bright greens and an orange-red eye in the Kraken logo for Green Night, which ties into their Green Month promotion. It’s the last of the team’s six ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ warmup jersey designs. Signed jerseys will be available for live auction bids during the game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Villalobos attended Seattle Public Schools and still operates in West Seattle, White Center and South Park, though her artwork has allowed her to travel extensively. She works with Urban Artworks at the Inscape Building in the Chinatown International District.

Villalobos described herself as a “unicorn” in that “not a lot of Seattle-born artists are able to stay in the city and work.” Either they moved away by choice or necessity.

“I’ve worked really long in the community. I’ve worked hard to promote my art, my style. Reciprocate it. Pay tribute to the city I’m from,” Villalobos said. “I’m super proud of Seattle.”

Villalobos already has work on display in Climate Pledge Arena — a mural on the suite level. It was unveiled while the venue was still under construction, but Villalobos said they still “totally rolled out the red carpet.”

“Russell Wilson was there, they had some stakeholders come see, and then there’s little old me,” she said.

That mural can’t be seen by all visitors to Climate Pledge Arena, and Villalobos said the “premise of art is to be accessible to everybody.” So she’ll keep an eye out for a potential trade-off — if she is employed by a large company to create a mural, she’ll do one that’s donated or discounted, “so the community can have a piece of artwork” as well.

It’s another opportunity to enrich this particular ecosystem.

“I felt like I’ve had Seattle have my back the entirety of my art career,” Villalobos said. “It’s a group effort. When they say it takes a village, it takes the city of Seattle to make something like this happen.”